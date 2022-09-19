ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need washed-up centers, stop suggesting it

Sports Illustrated is once again pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign a washed-up center. Say it with me, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need to add any toxic, over-the-hill, 30-something big men to the roster. It’s time for the national media to stop suggesting toxic, unproductive, injury-prone stars of yesteryear. The Cavs really don’t need that much help rebounding. They have Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. They’re good.
The Associated Press

CB Joe Haden to sign 1-day contract, retire with Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Haden will finish where he started. A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. ESPN first reported Haden’s plans. The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden at a game later this season.
FanSided

3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3

The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report

The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

