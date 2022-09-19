Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes draw 0-0 at unranked Cleveland StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
County Executive Candidates Lee Weingart and Chris Ronayne Spar at the City Club of ClevelandBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Nine Inch Nails Fan Day on 9/23Adrian HolmanCleveland, OH
NBA failed victims of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver's harassment
By agreeing to sell his franchises, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver may be attempting to absolve the NBA of its own grave miscarriage of justice, so we should be reminded that none of this would be happening without the bravery of people who risked their livelihood in order to bring his offenses to light.
The Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need washed-up centers, stop suggesting it
Sports Illustrated is once again pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to sign a washed-up center. Say it with me, the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t need to add any toxic, over-the-hill, 30-something big men to the roster. It’s time for the national media to stop suggesting toxic, unproductive, injury-prone stars of yesteryear. The Cavs really don’t need that much help rebounding. They have Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, and Lamar Stevens. They’re good.
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
CB Joe Haden to sign 1-day contract, retire with Browns
CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Haden will finish where he started. A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007. ESPN first reported Haden’s plans. The Browns will honor the 33-year-old Haden at a game later this season.
3 Coaching adjustments the Atlanta Falcons must make in week 3
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 0-2 on the season with two very different losses to start the season. The first game of the season can be tied directly to decisions that Dean Pees and Arthur Smith made in the 4th quarter. With a huge lead the coaching staff starting playing soft and running the ball as if the team was up thirty points and had the game out of reach.
Yardbarker
DE Alex Wright: Browns Rookie Progress Report
The Cleveland Browns selected DE Alex Wright with the 78th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s proving to be a great value pick at that spot so far. Let’s take a look at his rookie progress report so far and discuss some of his grades.
Taison Chatman, the No. 31 overall prospect in 2023, commits to Ohio State
Taison Chatman, the No. 31 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to Ohio State, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 170-pound combo guard out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace committed to the Buckeyes over his other four finalists including Virginia, Minnesota, Xavier and Kansas. "I chose Ohio State because of...
