New England Patriots Trade Veteran Player to Las Vegas Raiders Two Weeks Into Season
The New England Patriots made a trade with the Las Vegas two weeks into the season. On Wednesday, the Raiders announced they have acquired veteran offensive lineman Justin Herron and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in a trade with the Patriots. As part of the trade terms, the Raiders will send a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Patriots.
Vince Wilfork, Logan Mankins among two dozen former Patriots nominated for 2023 Hall of Fame class
The Patriots have a number of former players nominated for this year's hall of fame class. The NFL announced 129 modern-era nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class on Tuesday. Two dozen of the nominees played for the Patriots at one point during their careers. Several of...
What makes Lil’Jordan Humphrey an ‘interesting’ player for Bill Belichick, Patriots
From getting tough preseason yards to making blocks against Pittsburgh, Humphrey is finding his niche. As Lil’Jordan Humphrey continues to craft his niche in the NFL, he’s shown that he can do a bunch of things well. When he was at Texas, coach Tom Herman used to call...
Three free agents to help the New England Patriots right now
The Patriots might have their backs against the wall, but there are still some players left on the open market that could help the team this year. The team is set to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, which will likely be their biggest test of the season so far.
Bill Belichick gave a characteristic response when asked about a Patriots trade report
The Patriots and Raiders reportedly agreed to a deal that will send offensive tackle Justin Herron to Las Vegas. What happens when news of a Patriots trade report emerges in the middle of a Bill Belichick press conference?. Anyone who has ever wondered how the taciturn coach might react when...
What the Ravens are saying about the Patriots ahead of New England’s home opener
The Ravens discussed Bill Belichick's smile, putting pressure on Mac Jones, and their hopes that it won't rain like last year. After picking up a close win against the Steelers last week, the Patriots are set to host another AFC rival on Sunday. New England will take on the Baltimore...
Undefeated UCLA Football to Take on Winless Colorado in Boulder
Although the Bruins haven't won on the Buffaloes' home turf since 2014, the blue and gold enter their Pac-12 opener as heavy favorites.
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
2022 Field Hockey Super 7: Longmeadow leads list full of talented seniors
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its field hockey Super 7 on September 22. Get to know more about the Western Mass. field hockey outlook by checking out the league snapshots and rankings at the bottom of the article.
