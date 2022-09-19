ELKO – Candidates in key local races are preparing to appear before the public in October, while plans for debates in key statewide races have faded. Debates on hotly contested races for the Nevada governor’s seat held by Democrat Steve Sisolak and U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto will not be held as planned, according to a report this week in the Las Vegas Sun.

