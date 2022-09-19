Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
Syracuse football vs. Virginia: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Virginia at 7 p.m. Friday in the JMA Wireless Dome (TV: ESPN). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
It’s lightning round time at Mike’s Mailbox: Nicknames, uniforms, Adam Weitsman’s next guest
Syracuse, N.Y. – With the start of the college basketball season just over a month away, the backlog of questions here at Mike’s Mailbox is becoming a problem. At my current rate, I’m not going to get to a lot of them before more questions start flooding in when the season begins.
Tucker Tracker: What’s keeping Syracuse’s star back from his first breakaway run?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Sean Tucker has hit every level on his personal performance scale through three weeks of play for Syracuse football. He was pleased with his performance against Louisville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
Watch: Late goal gives Fayetteville-Manlius win over state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer team defeated No. 21 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse 1-0 Wednesday evening. Both teams were held without a goal until late in the second half when Morgan Goodman netted the go-ahead goal for the Hornets. It was Goodman’s team-leading seventh goal of the season.
Poll results: See which Week 3 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and the fans have decided that will be photographing the football game between Cazenovia and Solvay on Friday evening. The matchup between the Lakers and Bearcats received 46.93% of the vote with 298 votes. This edged out the matchup between Baldwinsville (2-0) and Cicero-North Syracuse (2-1), which received 37.8% of the vote with 240 votes.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 2?
Syracuse, N.Y. — After putting on a show in Week 2, Jordan-Elbridge’s Jakob Frost has been voted this week’s Section III player of the week. Despite suffering a 28-24 loss to Phoenix, the Eagles’ freshman quarterback still managed to put up big numbers. Frost completed 15 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns for Jordan-Elbridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 years ago, CNY soccer coach was about to die. Tuesday, he’ll celebrate life with game against alma mater
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Skaneateles assistant boys soccer coach Kevan Busa had the expected initial reaction when he looked at the Lakers’ schedule this summer and noticed that Marcellus was coming in for a visit on Sept. 27. “We better not lose that game,” Busa recalled thinking.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
PointsBet promo code, deposit bonus and pick for Virginia vs. Syracuse
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. PointsBet Sportsbook is one of the best places to wager on sports this September, and they’re giving all new customers a fantastic sign-up bonus. You can click here to claim PointsBet’s promo code, which awards new users four risk-free bets worth up to $200 each. If you want to bet on Thursday Night Football between the Browns and Steelers or Syracuse’s game against Friday night, click here to claim the PointsBet promo code before kickoff.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police prepare for crowds, parties, ahead of the SU Football game
SU football is off to their best start in years with a chance of moving to 4-0 on the season when they face Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome this Friday. With higher fan turnouts expected in the upcoming home games, Dome security, and security on the hill, are becoming increasingly important.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNY Athletes in College: A CBA football player stars at Hobart, and 56 more updates
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Tim Denham Jr. hasn’t forgotten the lessons he learned playing football at Christian Brothers Academy.
Orange Weekly: Robert Anae, Jason Beck give Syracuse a big advantage against Virginia (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team finds itself in a unique situation Friday night in a matchup against Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome. SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck were on the Virginia coaching staff last season and helped the Cavaliers engineer a Top 5 offense in college football.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Virginia: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse football hosts its second ACC opponent of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers, at the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday, September 23 (9/23/2022) at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Virginia will air on ESPN, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
José Buttó tosses brilliant start in Syracuse’s 5-0 win at Worcester on Wednesday night
Worcester, MA – The Syracuse Mets received brilliant pitching and clutch late offense on Wednesday night, taking down the Worcester Red Sox, 5-0, on the 21st night of September at Polar Park. The six-game series is now tied at one game apiece.
11 Section III teams ranked top 10 in first state football poll
Syracuse, N.Y. — Week 3 of high school football is set to kick off this weekend but before the action begins, the state has released its first version of rankings. There are 11 Section III teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes: Christian Brothers Academy (No. 6) in AA; Fayetteville-Manlius (No. 9) in A; Indian River (No. 4) and Homer (No. 7) in B; Cazenovia (No. 4) and General Brown (No. 9) in C; Dolgeville (No. 6) and Cato-Meridian (No. 10) in D; and West Canada Valley (No. 4), New York Mills (No. 6) and Morrisville-Eaton (No. 10) in 8-Man.
Halloween 2022: Haunted houses, hayrides, ghost tours, more in Central New York
If you’re looking for a screaming good time, check out our list of 2022 Halloween events in Central New York. There are more than a dozen haunted houses in the Syracuse area, plus spooky hayrides, trails of terror, ghost tours, scream parks and more thrills. Highlights include a new “devil’s dungeon slide to hell” at Fright Nights, a hearse ride with open casket seats at The Last Ride, a zombie zip line at Greek Peak, a Halloween bar crawl in downtown Syracuse, and chances to hear real ghost stories.
All-state running back debuts for new team this fall
Syracuse, N.Y. — Eli Benson, a fourth-team all-state running back, is suiting up for a new team this fall. Benson is no longer playing for Auburn. He has moved and is now part of the Liverpool football team.
Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and spread for Friday, 9/23
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Syracuse grabbed a thrilling 32-29 last-minute win over Purdue in NCAAF Week 3 and the Orange are now 3-0. Our experts hit their best bet on Syracuse -1.5 and will go for their third straight win after they cashed Syracuse -22.5 against UCONN in Week 2. Let’s dive into our Virginia vs. Syracuse Football predictions and break down the spread for Friday’s contest with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0