Education stakeholders encouraged to apply for positions on new Kentucky United We Learn Council

The Kentucky Department of Education is taking the next step in advancing the future of K-12 education in the commonwealth. United We Learn is a vision for education that was created through listening tours across the state in 2021.Toni Konz Tatman is spokesperson for the Kentucky Department of Education. She said now the KDE is looking to fill positions on the Kentucky United We Learn Council."We're trying to figure out, with the help of Kentuckians, how we can come up with specific practices, policies and investment ideas that we can take to the board, if necessary and then obviously the Kentucky General Assembly," said Konz Tatman.Konz Tatman said the KDE will select diverse education stakeholders to fill the council."We particularly want to make sure that we're reaching all across the state. So, we certainly don't want to have a big group from one part of the state and no representation from the other. So, those are all things that are going to be included," said Konz Tatman.Stakeholders include educators, students, government officials, advocacy organizations and community leaders. The council is expected to have its first meeting in November.Konz Tatman said the hope is for the council to have recommendations to present to the Kentucky General Assembly before the next session.The application window closes September 30th.