ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton didn’t walk in Queen’s funeral procession

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8T15_0i1BDctX00

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not walk in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession on Monday.

King Charles III walked alongside his siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward during the procession with the late Queen’s grandsons Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips behind them, as they made their way from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afscu_0i1BDctX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150hfN_0i1BDctX00

Traditionally, a royal funeral procession is made up of the men of the royal family, but Elizabeth’s daughter Anne walked in hers as well as father Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 and her grandmother’s funeral, the Queen Mother, in 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQB2U_0i1BDctX00
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton (with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte) waited in Westminster Abbey.
Getty Images

Follow Page Six’s coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral:

Anne also walked in the procession for Queen Elizabeth in Scotland last week and the procession to Westminster Hall on Sept. 14.

Meanwhile, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and the Princess of Wales, 40, arrived in their own cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vjjxu_0i1BDctX00
Princess Anne has broken tradition many times to walk in her mother’s procession.
Getty Images

Following the state funeral, which was attended by more than 2,000 official guests, and the procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, the Queen will be transported to Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iW2sa_0i1BDctX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sf3oz_0i1BDctX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0rbz_0i1BDctX00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeRoq_0i1BDctX00

The committal service, which will have less than 1,000 guests, will be held at St George’s Chapel. The longest-reigning monarch in British history will be buried at King George VI memorial chapel with Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021 just a few months shy of his 100th birthday.

Buckingham Palace first announced the Queen had died at age 96 on Sept. 8 following a remarkable 70-year reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDtID_0i1BDctX00
Middleton and her eldest children also did not walk in the procession.
Getty Images

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family tweeted. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her son, the new King, said in a statement that his mother’s passing was a “moment of great sadness.”

Comments / 0

Related
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Elle

Why Prince William Really Invited Meghan Markle to That Walkabout, According to Royal Photographer

The former royal Fab Four's surprise appearance together on Saturday sparked a flurry of coverage about how it all came together, given brothers Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship. Kensington Palace ultimately revealed that William invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join him and Kate Middleton, per People. A royal source added to the outlet that William thought the walkabout “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Funeral Procession#Uk#Getty Images Follow Page
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The Queen's youngest grandchild James, Viscount Severn, 14, displays a maturity above his years as he joins his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and cousins to stand vigil at Westminster Hall

The Queen's grandson James Viscount Severn looked sombre as he stood vigil beside his grandmother's coffin this evening at Westminster Hall, displaying a maturity beyond his 14 years. Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren arrived in Westminster just before 6pm, where they held a first-of-its-kind vigil to pay their respects to the late...
U.K.
Newsweek

Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort

Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

King Charles III Made a Major Prince Harry Wardrobe Change for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but Prince Harry is allowed to proudly wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday. This major decision was made by King Charles III, which is quite the about-face from the Duke of Sussex being required to wear a suit at the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s current resting place earlier this week.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos

Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy