Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth’s pearl necklace at palace reception

By Elana Fishman
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0bDf_0i1BDb0o00
The Princess of Wales wore Her Majesty’s pearls for a Buckingham Palace lunch reception Saturday. Getty Images

Kate Middleton is continuing to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II with her style choices.

The Princess of Wales wore the late monarch’s famous three-strand pearl necklace to a Buckingham Palace lunch reception Saturday, a favorite piece of the Queen’s that she wore almost daily.

She also sported Her Majesty’s Silver Jubilee diamond-and-pearl earrings — the same pair she’s been wearing for the past week — as well as a triple-strand pearl bracelet that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Middleton, 40, was joined by fellow royal family members including Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla at the event, which hosted governors-general of the Commonwealth nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTvbZ_0i1BDb0o00
Queen Elizabeth II was rarely spotted without her signature triple-strand pearl necklace.

The princess kept the rest of her look simple, wearing a long-sleeved black fit-and-flare dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead, along with black suede pumps.

Her choice of pearls makes sense for the occasion, as the gems are traditionally worn during times of mourning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tdw2t_0i1BDb0o00
Middleton also wore the Queen’s diamond-and-pearl earrings, along with a pearl bracelet previously owned by Princess Diana.

“The royal tradition of wearing pearls for mourning dates back to Queen Victoria, who was so overwhelmed with grief when Prince Albert died that she wore nothing but black for the rest of her life,” Maxwell Stone of UK jeweler Steven Stone previously told Page Six Style.

“Occasionally, her black ensembles were broken up with jewelry — though it was always black, colorless or pearl,” he continued, adding, “The pearls were thought to represent tears — establishing a tradition that has lasted until the present day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzGmR_0i1BDb0o00
Pearls were one of the late monarch's style signatures. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25aQMT_0i1BDb0o00
Pearls were one of the late monarch's style signatures. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6NcK_0i1BDb0o00
Pearls were one of the late monarch's style signatures. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales has been spotted wearing several other sentimental pearl pieces from Queen Elizabeth’s jewelry collection ahead of the monarch’s funeral Monday, including a diamond-and-pearl leaf brooch she paired with Princess Diana’s Collingwood Pearl Earrings.

