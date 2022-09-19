Report: Biden's Alternatives to Detention Not Tracking Illegals Through GPS

Jen Psaki promised the Biden administration was tracking illegals transported across America, but details of the $80 million cell phone contract say otherwise.

According to The Washington Free Beacon , the contract prohibits GPS tracking of illegals.

William Gheen with the Americans for Legal Immigration PAC says nobody should be surprised.

"Everybody out there. White. Black. Male. Female. Gay. Straight. Young and old, knows that they're lying to us on a regular basis," he says.

"They don't like the question that's being asked about tracking illegals because, according to Democrats, they're planning on keeping them here."

The phones are part of the White House calls "Alternatives to Detention."

"They're going to use that data they do collect from the Obama-phones, smartphones, taxpayer subsidized cell phones that they're giving illegal immigrants to bring them out and vote illegally in elections," says Gheen.

An ICE memo claims the purpose is to "promote compliance."

"They've made it very clear they don't care how many Americans are raped, robbed, killed by their illegal alien invaders," says Gheen.

"Some of these power groups may really like that because it takes a lot of hatred for America and Americans to conduct this type of invasion and overthrow of our Republic."