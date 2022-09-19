Houston Inflation Higher Than National Average

Houston's inflation is running hotter than the national average, despite our major port. The region is suffering at a rate of 9.5%, compared to 8.3% nationally.

Economist Ray Perryman says that's because Texas continues to grow amid ongoing supply chain woes.

"We tend to see a little bit higher inflation in some of the Texas markets right now because our housing prices have risen more rapidly than some other places, and some of our food costs have risen a little bit more than other places. But that's primarily just a logistics issue," he says.

It's that logistics issue that has Perryman worried.

"The biggest problem we're having right now is simply getting the good produced into the hands of people that need them," he says. "When you can't do that, it creates bottlenecks and that raises prices. That contributes to inflation."

Despite our shipping port and two major airports, Perryman says goods are typically sent further away before distributed locally.

"Strangely enough, you would think with the ports there, things would be somewhat better," he says. "The logistics of getting things out of the port and into places tend to go into long-distance logistics before they go into the short-distance logistics. That actually works against Houston sometimes.

"Again, I think it's a temporary phenomenon," says Perryman.