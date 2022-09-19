Read full article on original website
GRNGrid secures 50 million USD investment Commitment from GEM Digital
ZUG, SWITZERLAND, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — The GRN Association announced today that it has secured an investment totaling $50M for...
Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022
Singapore, Singapore, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi...
MarketAcross Is Named The Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner
Tel Aviv, Israel, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the...
Korean tax authorities seize $185M worth of crypto from tax evaders since 2021
South Korean authorities have seized approximately $185 million worth of digital assets from tax delinquents since 2021, Yonhap news agency reported on Sept. 22. In the second half of 2020, tax authorities implemented a system of seizing the virtual assets of tax delinquents to pressure them to pay taxes. The authorities seized the delinquents’ accounts or assets based on information received from the cryptocurrency exchanges.
Cardano’s price jumps before imminent Vasil hard fork
With Cardano’s Vasil hard fork set to go live on Sept. 22, the blockchain network’s native token has spiked by 2.1% within the last 24 hours to $0.45. ADA had been on a red run on the seven days metrics as it shed 3% of its value, trading for as low as $0.43 during this period.
Ethereum developer confirms Shanghai upgrade will not unlock staked tokens
By messenger exchange with CryptoSlate, Ethereum developer Micah Zoltu has confirmed the upcoming Shanghai upgrade will not enable the withdrawal of staked ETH tokens. Currently, ETH can only be deposited to the staking contract and not withdrawn. Per Ethereum, the withdraw functionality would be enabled following the Shanghai upgrade. However, it has since come to light that previous literature on the matter was incorrect.
Oraichain Labs US Launches With Asset Tokenization Platform That Aims To Broaden Access to Capital Markets
New Jersey, USA, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — Oraichain Labs US (OLUS), a new FinTech startup founded in the United States,...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Lebanon turns to crypto amid bank closures; FTX seeks to raise $1B; Zilliqa launches web3 gaming console
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 22 includes Binance’s newly-set Global Advisory Board that’ll foster responsible regulation of the crypto sector, the agreement Russia’s financial watchdog and largest bank reached to use crypto for international payments, and the indefinite close-up of the banks in Lebanon which pushed the Lebanese to turn to crypto.
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell moving to Chairman role to focus on crypto industry advocacy
Kraken’s Co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell is stepping down from his position and will be replaced by the firm’s COO Dave Ripley, according to a Sept 21 press statement. Powell will become the chairman of the company’s board; he will now be focusing on product development and crypto industry advocacy.
Japan’s Nomura Holdings to launch new crypto-focused unit in Switzerland
Japan-based investment bank Nomura Holdings is launching a new crypto unit in Switzerland called Laser Digital. Nomura’s head of trading and investment Steven Ashley will step down from his current role to serve as Laser Digital’s chairman, while Nomura’s head of crypto Jaz Mohideen will serve as the unit’s CEO.
Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets
Majuro, Marshall Islands, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — What's better than low fees? No fees. Gate.io is excited to announce ZERO...
Developer consensus supports Ethereum withdrawals in upcoming Shanghai upgrade
On Sept. 20, CryptoSlate published an article on the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, stating Ethereum withdrawals would not likely be activated. The piece was informed by contact with a member of the Ethereum team. Since then, another member of the Ethereum team has been in touch to dispute the claims made...
Nasdaq to offer crypto custody for institutional investors
Nasdaq announced that it will launch a new group dedicated to digital assets in a bid to attract institutional clients. Tal Cohen, the company’s executive president and head of North American markets, said that the new group will initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This is the...
Research: State of Ethereum derivatives market post-Merge
Previous research conducted by CryptoSlate suggested the Ethereum Merge would be a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event. With that coming to pass, as ETH sunk 20% over the last seven days, what does a current analysis of the derivatives market reveal?. Ethereum Futures Perpetual Funding Rate. Perpetual Funding Rates refer to periodic...
Helium community votes to migrate to Solana, scores new T-Mobile partnership
An overwhelming majority of Helium’s (HNT) community has voted to migrate the wireless network to layer1 blockchain Solana (SOL). According to available information, the HIP 70 proposal received 6,177 votes (81.41%) in support of its plan, while 1,270 were against it. The vote ended in the early hours of...
MicroStrategy buys additional 301 Bitcoin for $6M
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy bought 301 Bitcoins for $6 million at an average price of $19,851 per BTC, according to a Sept. 20 filing. According to the filing, it made this purchase between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19. MicroStrategy now holds approximately 130,000 BTC purchased for roughly $3.8 billion. Based...
Crypto analytics firm Messari raises $35 million in latest Series B round
Crypto research and analytics firm Messari has raised $35 million from a new Series B round to grow its data offerings and tools. Messari co-founder Ryan Selkis announced the new funding during the ongoing Mainnet 2022 Summit. The fund will be invested in growing its team and developing its newly-launched products.
Here’s how the cryptocurrency market can overcome its macroeconomic woes
Crypto investors are treading a tightrope this year, which looks to extend into the longest bear cycle in crypto history. This anxiety may seem worn out for crypto veterans, but have we entered completely new territory this year?. First, let’s establish the proper point of reference by revisiting past bear...
Largest Indian exchange WazirX to delist USDC spot pairs, Sept. 26
India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX has announced that it’ll stop supporting USDC, USDP, and TUSD on Sept. 26 to “enhance liquidity and capital efficiency.”. According to the announcement, the exchange will continue to support withdrawals of USDC, USDP, and TUSD until Sept. 23 and de-list these currencies and their spot market pairs at 06:30 AM UTC on Sept. 26. The announcement states:
Lekki Free Zone Set to Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology
San Francisco, California, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy,...
