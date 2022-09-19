Read full article on original website
Developer consensus supports Ethereum withdrawals in upcoming Shanghai upgrade
On Sept. 20, CryptoSlate published an article on the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, stating Ethereum withdrawals would not likely be activated. The piece was informed by contact with a member of the Ethereum team. Since then, another member of the Ethereum team has been in touch to dispute the claims made...
MarketAcross Is Named The Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner
MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the official media partner for World Crypto Conference 2022.
SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations
Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure
Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022
Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi
GRNGrid secures 50 million USD investment Commitment from GEM Digital
The GRN Association announced today that it has secured an investment totaling $50M for
Lekki Free Zone Set to Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology
As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy, Lekki Free Zone Set to Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology
Nasdaq to offer crypto custody for institutional investors
Nasdaq announced that it will launch a new group dedicated to digital assets in a bid to attract institutional clients. Tal Cohen, the company’s executive president and head of North American markets, said that the new group will initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This is the...
Helium community votes to migrate to Solana, scores new T-Mobile partnership
An overwhelming majority of Helium’s (HNT) community has voted to migrate the wireless network to layer1 blockchain Solana (SOL). According to available information, the HIP 70 proposal received 6,177 votes (81.41%) in support of its plan, while 1,270 were against it. The vote ended in the early hours of...
Japan’s Nomura Holdings to launch new crypto-focused unit in Switzerland
Japan-based investment bank Nomura Holdings is launching a new crypto unit in Switzerland called Laser Digital. Nomura’s head of trading and investment Steven Ashley will step down from his current role to serve as Laser Digital’s chairman, while Nomura’s head of crypto Jaz Mohideen will serve as the unit’s CEO.
Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets
Gate.io is excited to announce ZERO fee trading on spot and contract markets.
Here’s how the cryptocurrency market can overcome its macroeconomic woes
Crypto investors are treading a tightrope this year, which looks to extend into the longest bear cycle in crypto history. This anxiety may seem worn out for crypto veterans, but have we entered completely new territory this year?. First, let’s establish the proper point of reference by revisiting past bear...
Colorado enables crypto payment for taxes
Colorado residents can now pay their taxes using cryptocurrencies, Axios reported on Sept. 20. According to the report, Governor Jared Polis made this revelation at the Denver Startup Week. Residents would now be able to pay their individual income tax, severance tax, withholding tax, and excise fuel tax in crypto.
Wintermute reveals $160M hack in DeFi operations
HacCrypto market maker Wintermute’s CEO Evgeny Gaevoy revealed that the firm was hacked for $160 million in its DeFi operations. According to Gaevoy, around 90 assets were hacked, with only two having a notional value of more than $1 million (and none more than $2.5M). He stated that he did not expect any major sell-off.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops 6.5% after Fed’s 75 bps rate hike; Tether under pressure to produce documents on USDT reserve
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 21 includes Bitcoin tanking 6.5% after Fed announced a 75 bps rate hike, a court ordering Tether to provide documents on its reserves, and Ethereum Devs looking to enable withdrawals in the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CryptoSlate in a Sept....
Research: State of Ethereum derivatives market post-Merge
Previous research conducted by CryptoSlate suggested the Ethereum Merge would be a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event. With that coming to pass, as ETH sunk 20% over the last seven days, what does a current analysis of the derivatives market reveal?. Ethereum Futures Perpetual Funding Rate. Perpetual Funding Rates refer to periodic...
MicroStrategy buys additional 301 Bitcoin for $6M
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy bought 301 Bitcoins for $6 million at an average price of $19,851 per BTC, according to a Sept. 20 filing. According to the filing, it made this purchase between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19. MicroStrategy now holds approximately 130,000 BTC purchased for roughly $3.8 billion. Based...
Oraichain Labs US Launches With Asset Tokenization Platform That Aims To Broaden Access to Capital Markets
Oraichain Labs US (OLUS), a new FinTech startup founded in the United States, launches with asset tokenization platform that aims to broaden access to capital markets.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 20: Markets on edge as Fed rate decision due today
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $15.5 billion. As of press time, it stood at $920.11 billion, down 1.7% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 1.5% over the reporting period to $365.11 billion from $370.69 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was also down 1.5% to $164.03 billion from $166.48 billion over the last 24 hours.
Crypto analytics firm Messari raises $35 million in latest Series B round
Crypto research and analytics firm Messari has raised $35 million from a new Series B round to grow its data offerings and tools. Messari co-founder Ryan Selkis announced the new funding during the ongoing Mainnet 2022 Summit. The fund will be invested in growing its team and developing its newly-launched products.
