HacCrypto market maker Wintermute’s CEO Evgeny Gaevoy revealed that the firm was hacked for $160 million in its DeFi operations. According to Gaevoy, around 90 assets were hacked, with only two having a notional value of more than $1 million (and none more than $2.5M). He stated that he did not expect any major sell-off.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO