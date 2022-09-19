ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptoslate.com

Developer consensus supports Ethereum withdrawals in upcoming Shanghai upgrade

On Sept. 20, CryptoSlate published an article on the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, stating Ethereum withdrawals would not likely be activated. The piece was informed by contact with a member of the Ethereum team. Since then, another member of the Ethereum team has been in touch to dispute the claims made...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

MarketAcross Is Named The Official World Crypto Conference 2022 Media Partner

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tel Aviv, Israel, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — MarketAcross, the leading global blockchain PR & Marketing firm, has been named the...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Zug, Switzerland, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire — Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure...
COMPUTERS
cryptoslate.com

Huobi Global to List Inery Token on September 28th, 2022

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

GRNGrid secures 50 million USD investment Commitment from GEM Digital

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. ZUG, SWITZERLAND, 19th September, 2022, Chainwire — The GRN Association announced today that it has secured an investment totaling $50M for...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Lekki Free Zone Set to Partner Gluwa On Blockchain Technology

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. San Francisco, California, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — As part of a drive to strengthen its contribution to the Nigerian economy,...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Nasdaq to offer crypto custody for institutional investors

Nasdaq announced that it will launch a new group dedicated to digital assets in a bid to attract institutional clients. Tal Cohen, the company’s executive president and head of North American markets, said that the new group will initially offer custody services for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This is the...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Helium community votes to migrate to Solana, scores new T-Mobile partnership

An overwhelming majority of Helium’s (HNT) community has voted to migrate the wireless network to layer1 blockchain Solana (SOL). According to available information, the HIP 70 proposal received 6,177 votes (81.41%) in support of its plan, while 1,270 were against it. The vote ended in the early hours of...
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Japan’s Nomura Holdings to launch new crypto-focused unit in Switzerland

Japan-based investment bank Nomura Holdings is launching a new crypto unit in Switzerland called Laser Digital. Nomura’s head of trading and investment Steven Ashley will step down from his current role to serve as Laser Digital’s chairman, while Nomura’s head of crypto Jaz Mohideen will serve as the unit’s CEO.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Majuro, Marshall Islands, 21st September, 2022, Chainwire — What’s better than low fees? No fees. Gate.io is excited to announce ZERO...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptoslate.com

Here’s how the cryptocurrency market can overcome its macroeconomic woes

Crypto investors are treading a tightrope this year, which looks to extend into the longest bear cycle in crypto history. This anxiety may seem worn out for crypto veterans, but have we entered completely new territory this year?. First, let’s establish the proper point of reference by revisiting past bear...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Colorado enables crypto payment for taxes

Colorado residents can now pay their taxes using cryptocurrencies, Axios reported on Sept. 20. According to the report, Governor Jared Polis made this revelation at the Denver Startup Week. Residents would now be able to pay their individual income tax, severance tax, withholding tax, and excise fuel tax in crypto.
COLORADO STATE
cryptoslate.com

Wintermute reveals $160M hack in DeFi operations

HacCrypto market maker Wintermute’s CEO Evgeny Gaevoy revealed that the firm was hacked for $160 million in its DeFi operations. According to Gaevoy, around 90 assets were hacked, with only two having a notional value of more than $1 million (and none more than $2.5M). He stated that he did not expect any major sell-off.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cryptoslate.com

Research: State of Ethereum derivatives market post-Merge

Previous research conducted by CryptoSlate suggested the Ethereum Merge would be a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event. With that coming to pass, as ETH sunk 20% over the last seven days, what does a current analysis of the derivatives market reveal?. Ethereum Futures Perpetual Funding Rate. Perpetual Funding Rates refer to periodic...
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

MicroStrategy buys additional 301 Bitcoin for $6M

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy bought 301 Bitcoins for $6 million at an average price of $19,851 per BTC, according to a Sept. 20 filing. According to the filing, it made this purchase between Aug. 2 and Sept. 19. MicroStrategy now holds approximately 130,000 BTC purchased for roughly $3.8 billion. Based...
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Sept. 20: Markets on edge as Fed rate decision due today

The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows totaling $15.5 billion. As of press time, it stood at $920.11 billion, down 1.7% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap fell 1.5% over the reporting period to $365.11 billion from $370.69 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s market cap was also down 1.5% to $164.03 billion from $166.48 billion over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto analytics firm Messari raises $35 million in latest Series B round

Crypto research and analytics firm Messari has raised $35 million from a new Series B round to grow its data offerings and tools. Messari co-founder Ryan Selkis announced the new funding during the ongoing Mainnet 2022 Summit. The fund will be invested in growing its team and developing its newly-launched products.
MARKETS

