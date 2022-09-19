The sun calls it an 'evolution" as if its positive when everything Mr. Schwartz built in Spanish springs is being destroyed by his family that even ruined and abandoned his family name. Apartments and the permanent on street parking will likely eliminate future parades, car shows, vendor nights. There are no villages being built in the north, so they abandoned it. Sad, there needs to be a villages group dedicated to protesting the Morse family. Will they allow that free speech?
We all knew early on that the Rialto was “not” going to reopen, nor was it undergoing renovations. We’ve grown from 3 movie theaters to 1. Yes, the article’s well-placed explanation fits their agenda perfectly. Skeptic, absolutely. We’re retired, not stupid. How about we just sit back and see for ourselves what develops and hold off on the promises?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
