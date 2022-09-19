ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Comments / 8

LawAndOrder
6d ago

The sun calls it an 'evolution" as if its positive when everything Mr. Schwartz built in Spanish springs is being destroyed by his family that even ruined and abandoned his family name. Apartments and the permanent on street parking will likely eliminate future parades, car shows, vendor nights. There are no villages being built in the north, so they abandoned it. Sad, there needs to be a villages group dedicated to protesting the Morse family. Will they allow that free speech?

Reply
2
Walter
6d ago

We all knew early on that the Rialto was “not” going to reopen, nor was it undergoing renovations. We’ve grown from 3 movie theaters to 1. Yes, the article’s well-placed explanation fits their agenda perfectly. Skeptic, absolutely. We’re retired, not stupid. How about we just sit back and see for ourselves what develops and hold off on the promises?

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Villager starts a new pug club

When a dozen pugs and their owners take a stroll around Lake Sumter Landing Town Square, it brings a smile to Jan Adams’ face. “Their personalities are just so charming,” she said of the pugs. “They’re devoted and loyal, and pugs don’t know any strangers. They’re not afraid of people and love the attention.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren

In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
The Villages, FL
Government
The Villages, FL
Business
City
Spanish Springs, NV
Local
Nevada Business
City
The Villages, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Florida Government
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Fall brings a cornucopia of yard sales

St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has so many items to sell at its upcoming indoor yard sale that one parishioner donated a storage unit to house it all. “We have been planning and collecting items for the indoor yard sale for more than a year,” said Vivian Badami, a Village of Mallory Square resident and yard sale organizer for St. Marks. “Our fellowship hall is already full of merchandise.” Fall is a popular time in and around The Villages for area houses of worship to host yard sales and bazaars for their congregations and the community. St. Mark Greek Orthodox Church has a pair of events planned for this fall. The Belleview church hosts its three-day indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20-22, followed by a Holly Fair holiday shopping event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is a business

No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Seafood Restaurant#Evolution#Fitness#Signage#Spanish#Springs
Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Villages Daily Sun

Live from The Villages: ‘Fox & Friends’

When Pat Walker switched on “Fox & Friends” Thursday morning, he noticed something. “I said ‘Holy — they’re here,’” said Walker, of the Village of Fernandina. Walker woke his wife, Susan, and they went to R.J. Gators Florida Sea Grill and Bar in Lake Sumter Landing. That’s where “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy had arrived, via golf cart, for a live broadcast. The segment’s focus was inflation, but “Fox & Friends’” return to The Villages also underlined something else — the community’s foothold in the national political landscape. Ten, 15 years ago there was some coverage of The Villages because, even then, it was beginning to grow quickly, said Aubrey assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run

The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss activities, quality of life in Ocala/Marion County

In response to previous letters from residents that discussed the pros and cons of living in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on the topic. “I’m impressed with the work of the Chamber of Commerce – they promote and organize a constant series of public...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Irrigation system will be flushed in the Village of Winifred

Jacobs will be flushing a small section of the irrigation system in the Village of Winifred between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 in the Village of Winifred. As the flushing takes place, residents will see the Jacobs team opening up fire hydrants and flushing irrigation lines only. This work is part of an upcoming maintenance initiative for The Villages Water Conservation Authority (VWCA) irrigation system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy