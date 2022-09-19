ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

wemu.org

U-M nurses' union reaches tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine

A tentative contract agreement has been reached between some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine and the university, meaning a threatened strike has been averted. The nurses’ union released word of the tentative agreement late Wednesday night. The tentative pact comes after more than two months of nurses working without...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan

After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Education
wemu.org

"Right To Renew" proposal seeks to protect Ann Arbor renters

Ann Arbor City Council has moved a measure aimed at protecting renters a step forward. The proposed “Right to Renew” ordinance unanimously passed on first reading Monday night. The ordinance would prevent landlords from declining to renew leases from renters without cause. This is a potentially significant change...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Dixon: Ed chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent

Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
MICHIGAN STATE

