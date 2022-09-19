Read full article on original website
U-M nurses' union reaches tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine and the university, meaning a threatened strike has been averted. The nurses’ union released word of the tentative agreement late Wednesday night. The tentative pact comes after more than two months of nurses working without...
$30M distributed by Board of Commissioners hopes to create 'transformative change' in Washtenaw County
A little more than $30 million of federal funding will be spent to help areas of Washtenaw County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local officials say this is intended to create “transformative change." The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved the distribution of the funds from the American...
Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan
After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
With the cold, it may be time to start worrying about your outdoor plants
If you care about your plants continuing to produce vegetables or flowers, you’ll want to think about protecting them in tonight’s cold. Officials with the MSU extension service out of Washtenaw County say this will be the second night in a row where temperatures hover at or below 40 degrees locally.
"Right To Renew" proposal seeks to protect Ann Arbor renters
Ann Arbor City Council has moved a measure aimed at protecting renters a step forward. The proposed “Right to Renew” ordinance unanimously passed on first reading Monday night. The ordinance would prevent landlords from declining to renew leases from renters without cause. This is a potentially significant change...
Dixon: Ed chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent
Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
To keep his seat on Ypsilanti City Council, Brian Jones-Chance will need to run as write-in candidate
Brian Jones Chance wants to keep his First Ward seat on the Ypsilanti City Council. But he will have to do it as a write-in candidate. Jones Chance was appointed to his council seat in 2020 when Lois Allen Richardson became mayor. Ahead of the August primary ballot, the person...
