Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
huskeradio.com
Huskers Open B1G Play at Home
• The third-ranked Nebraska volleyball team begins Big Ten play this weekend with a pair of home matches. The Huskers host Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. and turn around 24 hours later to host No. 7 Ohio State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
huskeradio.com
Husker Hoops TV and Start Times Announced
The Nebraska men’s basketball program will make at least 20 regular-season appearances on the Big Ten Network, as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced TV designations for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Thursday morning. In all, 19 of the Huskers’ 20 Big Ten games...
huskeradio.com
Huskers Announce 2022-23 Wrestling Schedule
The Nebraska wrestling team will face another challenging season as the 2022-23 slate features nine of the top-25 finishers from last season’s NCAA Championships, Nebraska Coach Mark Manning announced on Tuesday. The Huskers will kick off the season with a home dual against North Dakota State on Nov. 4....
huskeradio.com
Meet the Media: Coach Mickey Joseph
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media on Tuesday to discuss practice preparations during the Huskers’ bye week ahead of an Oct. 1 home game against Indiana. A full transcript of Coach Joseph’s session with the media can be found below. Nebraska Football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
huskeradio.com
Medicine Valley – Dundy County Game This Week Cancelled
This weeks Football game between Medicine Valley and Dundy County Stratton has been cancelled. According to a Facebook Post from Medicine Valley Public Schools; the Raiders forfeited the game due to eligibility, injuries, and illness. The Homecoming Coronation will take place in the high school commons area at 8:15PM with the dance to follow and end at 11:30PM, according to the previously mentioned social media post from Medicine Valley Public Schools.
huskeradio.com
Nebraska’s First Casino Expected To Open This Week
The first casino in Nebraska is expected to open Saturday morning in Lincoln. The Nebraska Examiner reports that the Capital City Casino’s opening is pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go, according The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will meet Friday afternoon to consider final approval of the casino license of WarHorse Gaming Lincoln.
huskeradio.com
Missing Nebraska Inmate Arrested in Dallas, Texas
An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) at the end of last year has been arrested in Dallas, Texas. Authorities took LaJuan Jones #86630 into custody on Tuesday, September 20. He was located at a family member’s residence. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services; Jones disappeared on December 13, 2021. He left the facility in the morning, failing to report to his work assignment in the community. Jones started his sentence on October 31, 2017. He was sentenced to eight to 10 years on burglary and theft charges out of Douglas County. He had a tentative release date of February 11, 2022. CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Comments / 0