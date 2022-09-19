ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Historic Jonesborough Dance Society to host contra dances in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE — The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society’s poplar contra dance events have a new home. The dances will now be held the second and fourth Saturdays of September and October in Building 9 on the Tusculum University campus, 60 Shiloh Road in Greeneville, in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tusculum band members appear in taping of 'Holiday Baking Championship'

GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
TUSCULUM, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight

ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Covered Bridge Days starts today with a full weekend of music and fun

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton has started and will continue through Sunday with lots of free live music and entertainment, lots of festival-style food, arts and crafts vendors, fun things for children, and other activities. The festival kicks off today at 11 a.m. with arts and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival

Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule

The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Annual Riverview cleanup set for Saturday

KINGSPORT — Calling all volunteers and community caregivers! The yearly Kingsport cleanup is just around the corner. People of all ages are welcome to lend a hand this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for volunteer hours and a chance to give back to the community.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

RAD Fall Fling going on this week at Bristol Dragway

The last major racing event of the year at Bristol Dragway is currently underway with the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling. It features the best big-money bracket racers in the country competing for some of the largest payouts in bracket drag racing. The Fall Fling, promoted by longtime Sportsman racer Peter Biondo, is headlined by Friday’s $100,000 main event.
BRISTOL, TN
elizabethton.com

First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution

First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field

ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21

A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Lemons' explores world where people are limited to 140 words a day

GREENEVILLE — Two regional theater veterans will take to the Tusculum University stage to present a dark romantic comedy that examines relationships and communication through a restrictive lens. “Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons” will begin a six-performance run Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Behan Arena Theatre,...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful to conduct stream cleanup

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

