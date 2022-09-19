Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society to host contra dances in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE — The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society’s poplar contra dance events have a new home. The dances will now be held the second and fourth Saturdays of September and October in Building 9 on the Tusculum University campus, 60 Shiloh Road in Greeneville, in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons.
Kingsport Times-News
Tusculum band members appear in taping of 'Holiday Baking Championship'
GREENEVILLE — Members of the Tusculum University band program are adding holiday spirit to the taping of an upcoming national television show. Four members were recently filmed marching for an episode of the Food Network show “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown.” They rose at 4 a.m. and headed to the Discovery Center in Knoxville to play Christmas songs for their part in the show.
Kingsport Times-News
Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts start tonight
ELIZABETHTON — The stage is up at Citizens Bank Stadium at Elizabethton High School and things are getting ready for two evenings of concert for the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff tonight and Thursday. The Wednesday night performances are by Christian music artists Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. It starts...
Kingsport Times-News
Covered Bridge Days starts today with a full weekend of music and fun
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton has started and will continue through Sunday with lots of free live music and entertainment, lots of festival-style food, arts and crafts vendors, fun things for children, and other activities. The festival kicks off today at 11 a.m. with arts and...
Kingsport Times-News
WyldeHeart returns to close out Bert Street Music Series at Johnson City's MPCC amphitheater
WyldeHeart was set to open this year’s Bert Street Music Series but Mother Nature had other ideas. The group will play a rescheduled show at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 7-9 p.m. WyldeHeart formed in 2014 and is one of the region’s...
elizabethton.com
We’re ready to go!’ Covered Bridge Days organizers expecting ‘record crowd’ at this year’s festival
Buckle up, Covered Bridge Days fans. This one is going to be a doozy. Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains’ excitement is obvious as he talks about the festival that starts this week with two evening Kick-Off Concerts on Wednesday and Thursday and then fills the weekend with an extraordinary line-up of music, magic, food and craft vendors and fun.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning (KACL), in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Kingsport Times-News
Annual Riverview cleanup set for Saturday
KINGSPORT — Calling all volunteers and community caregivers! The yearly Kingsport cleanup is just around the corner. People of all ages are welcome to lend a hand this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon for volunteer hours and a chance to give back to the community.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City holds off upset-minded John Battle
GATE CITY — John Battle did all it could Tuesday to neutralize Gate City star Makayla Bays. In the end, it didn’t matter.
Kingsport Times-News
RAD Fall Fling going on this week at Bristol Dragway
The last major racing event of the year at Bristol Dragway is currently underway with the RAD Torque Systems Fall Fling. It features the best big-money bracket racers in the country competing for some of the largest payouts in bracket drag racing. The Fall Fling, promoted by longtime Sportsman racer Peter Biondo, is headlined by Friday’s $100,000 main event.
elizabethton.com
First Baptist Elizabethton to host free food bag distribution
First Baptist Church in Elizabethton will be hosting a free food bag distribution on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The distribution will be outside as a drive-through pick-up. First Baptist Elizabethton is located at 212 E. F St. For more information, please call 423-543-1931.
Kingsport Times-News
Freshman Robinson lifts Lady Indians to district golf title; Cheek-led Hilltoppers top boys field
ELIZABETHTON — With qualifying spots on the line, things got interesting Monday in the District 1-AA golf tournament at Elizabethton Golf Course. Dobyns-Bennett’s girls carded a 149 to capture the team trophy, and Science Hill’s boys won their tournament with a score of 305. Lady Indians freshman Aliezah Robinson and the Hilltoppers’ John Cheek were the medalists. Robinson fired a 1-under-par 71 and Cheek shot a 1-over 73.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day - with an entire week
KINGSPORT — National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 — a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21
A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
Kingsport Times-News
'Lemons' explores world where people are limited to 140 words a day
GREENEVILLE — Two regional theater veterans will take to the Tusculum University stage to present a dark romantic comedy that examines relationships and communication through a restrictive lens. “Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons, Lemons” will begin a six-performance run Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m. in the Behan Arena Theatre,...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful to conduct stream cleanup
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
Kingsport Times-News
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Virginia.
Kingsport Times-News
West Ridge sweeps Big 5-leading Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY — The way the West Ridge volleyball team played Tuesday night’s Big 5 Conference match against Science Hill, you would think the Lady Wolves are the unbeaten and overpowering team in the league. That assumption would be wrong.
