MeWe to join Project Liberty's internet protocol
MeWe, a free and subscription-based social media platform that bills itself as a privacy-focused alternative to Facebook, is migrating its entire platform to a blockchain-based, decentralized web infrastructure backed by billionaire Frank McCourt's Project Liberty venture. Why it matters: With 20 million users, MeWe becomes the first major social network...
LGBTQ club at Yeshiva University agrees to remain unrecognized while school appeals
An LGBTQ club at Yeshiva University has voluntarily agreed to a non-legally binding stay that would allow the Modern Orthodox Jewish college to appeal its case without recognizing and supporting the club as ordered by a court. Why it matters: The agreement comes after Yeshiva suspended all student club activities...
A new kind of wireless aims to connect the planet and save it, too
The CEO of Semtech doesn't mind that you have never heard of his chip company, but hopes the low-power wireless technology it is pushing will soon be on everyone's radar. Why it matters: The technology, known as LoRa, has the potential to connect billions of devices without simultaneously inflicting further harm on the planet, Semtech CEO Mohan Maheswaran told Axios.
More than 16% of Floridians work from home
The share of Floridians who work remotely has more than doubled since 2019, signaling how the pandemic has transformed the way we work. By the numbers: More than 16% of Floridians primarily worked remotely last year, up from 7% in 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey released last week.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Sonoma, Marin counties receive $10 million for carbon farming partnership
photo credit: Sonoma and Marin counties will soon launch a partnership program that supports farmers initiating climate-friendly practices designed to create an exchange of climate-smart agricultural products between the two counties. Announced last Wednesday, the counties are set to receive up to $10 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, which is a federal effort to accelerate the implementation of climate-smart agricultural practices. Though the exact grant amount is still to be set in November, the funds have the potential to provide up to 100 farms in the area with support for carbon farming...
White House releases state-by-state data on student debt relief eligibility
The White House on Tuesday released state-by-state data on how President Biden's student debt relief plan will impact borrowers. The big picture: Over 40 million borrowers are eligible for the debt relief, and nearly 20 million borrowers could see their entire remaining balance discharged, according to the White House. States...
