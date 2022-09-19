Read full article on original website
Related
wemu.org
U-M nurses' union reaches tentative contract agreement with Michigan Medicine
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between some 6,200 nurses at Michigan Medicine and the university, meaning a threatened strike has been averted. The nurses’ union released word of the tentative agreement late Wednesday night. The tentative pact comes after more than two months of nurses working without...
wemu.org
$30M distributed by Board of Commissioners hopes to create 'transformative change' in Washtenaw County
A little more than $30 million of federal funding will be spent to help areas of Washtenaw County impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some local officials say this is intended to create “transformative change." The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved the distribution of the funds from the American...
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
wemu.org
Dixon: Ed chief should resign, governor should appoint state superintendent
Republicans in Lansing directed their ire Tuesday at the state school chief’s defense of a training program that helps teachers working with LGBTQ students. GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon held an event in front of the office building that houses the Michigan Department of Education while down the street at the Capitol, the Republican-controlled Senate adopted a resolution chastising Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tipping habits changing across Michigan, U.S. with less people giving money
From labor shortages to supply chain issues, now workers are facing another brewing challenge – the changing trend of tipping.
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
wdet.org
The disproportionate impact of auto accidents on Black and Hispanic people
Many accidents that occur each day are not random — they are predictable and preventable. We navigate environments that large organizations construct and regulate, and therefore are tasked with keeping everyone safe. But everyone is not safe — and certainly not safe at the same rates. Of the...
wemu.org
Gas prices on the rise in Washtenaw County and throughout Michigan
After months of watching gas prices drop at the pump, motorists this week in Washtenaw County and across the state are seeing a sudden increase in prices. AAA says, nationally, gas prices have been steadily or slowly decreasing from a huge hike since June 14th. Then, after more than 90 days of those declines, the national average suddenly increased one cent overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staffing shortages in MSU dining halls results in use of disposables, student frustration
Since the start of the new academic year, students have been disappointed by MSU's dining halls, many of which have been offering exclusively disposable plates, bowls, cutlery and cups."I wish they would use real plates and things like that more, there's just a lot of plastic and waste everyday," chemical engineering sophomore Leni Leipertz said. "There are thousands of kids that eat at the dining halls, and I think it's just too much."MSU has been transitioning some dining halls to reusable plates and silverware, most notably the Brody Commons. But, MSU Culinary Services could not tell The State News exactly...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
Spinal Column
Teacher of the Year receives a new car
“Stunned, surprised and wonderful” is the way Heritage Elementary kindergarten teacher Mallory Chiesa describes the moment when she was honored with a surprise parked just outside her school September 12. Chiesa received a two-year lease on a GMC Terrain as a reward for being named the Elementary School Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 school year for Huron Valley Schools (HVS).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
WILX-TV
Livingston County health experts urge caution around bats due to potential rabies exposure
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Did you find a bat inside your house? You might want to think twice before releasing it outside. Officials in Livingston County are urging residents to capture bats found inside the home so they can be tested for rabies. The Livingston County Health Department said bats should not be released outside if they were found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, someone with mental impairment or an intoxicated person.
Michigan jury awards $100k to woman who says she lost her job for refusing to falsify contamination data
A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who says she lost her job after refusing to falsify blood test results of children exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, her lawyer said Tuesday. April Cook-Hawkins worked at the Genesee County health department for approximately four to five months before being forced...
Opinion: Demolition of I-375 can never erase the sins of the past
On Thursday, there was quite a celebratory mood expressed by many who honestly believe ― or at least are trying hard to convince the rest of us to believe ― that the $104.6 million federal grant awarded to the City of Detroit to dismantle the I-375 freeway will somehow manage to retroactively heal the simmering racial division that was stretched and torn wide open more than 60 years ago when, for the sake of a freeway, an entire Black neighborhood was paved over and erased with barely a second thought.
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
planetdetroit.org
One of Detroit’s most powerful families is displacing east side residents
Co-published with BridgeDetroit. In May, a representative for Crown Enterprises, a real estate firm owned by the Moroun family, knocked on Savannah Lewis’ door and offered her $90,000 to move out of the home she has lived in for six decades. The 92-year-old said she was given three days’...
Comments / 0