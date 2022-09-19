Since the start of the new academic year, students have been disappointed by MSU's dining halls, many of which have been offering exclusively disposable plates, bowls, cutlery and cups."I wish they would use real plates and things like that more, there's just a lot of plastic and waste everyday," chemical engineering sophomore Leni Leipertz said. "There are thousands of kids that eat at the dining halls, and I think it's just too much."MSU has been transitioning some dining halls to reusable plates and silverware, most notably the Brody Commons. But, MSU Culinary Services could not tell The State News exactly...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO