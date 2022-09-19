ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

click orlando

Here’s what Florida Amendment 3 means on the November ballot

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCY

Former State Assemblyman Considering Run For Mayor

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April — and he’s already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director...
GREEN BAY, WI
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis

'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Martha’s Vineyard meltdown

So much for tolerance, inclusion and sanctuary. The left is going crazy over Republican governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona sending illegal immigrants to so-called “sanctuary” states. Liberals are all for open borders until a busload of migrants shows up at their front door. Fox News’ Big Sunday...
WISCONSIN STATE
wabcradio.com

New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida

NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis

‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
FLORIDA STATE

