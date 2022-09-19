Read full article on original website
Florida Democrat Endorses DeSantis for Governor: 'Obvious Choice'
The endorsement was stunning in deep-blue Palm Beach County, which voted for President Joe Biden by 13 points in 2020.
click orlando
Here’s what Florida Amendment 3 means on the November ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. – When Florida voters go to the polls in November, they might be surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There are only three this year, a big departure from previous elections. All of the amendments were placed on the ballot by...
Florida Republican Party extends voter registration lead over Dems by nearly 270,000
The state had 5,233,366 registered Republicans on Aug. 31 and 4,963,722 registered Democrats.
Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters
Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
WNCY
Former State Assemblyman Considering Run For Mayor
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April — and he’s already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director...
Governor Ron DeSantis Reminds Florida – “We Will Not Allow Schools To Twist History To Align With an Ideological Agenda”
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took time out during an announcement of proposals for tax relief in 2023, to remind Floridians of new laws that came into effect in July of this year under the 'Stop WOKE' Act. The substance of his point was that schools will not be allowed to "twist" their teaching of history:
floridapolitics.com
In the shadows of poverty: Florida’s persistently low-performing schools often unnoticed by DeSantis
'If he doesn’t care, why should anyone else care?'. On his re-election campaign trail, Gov. Ron DeSantis touts Florida’s public education system, boasting about higher starting teacher salaries, restricting certain conversations on race and gender in classrooms and siding with parents instead of local districts in disagreements. What’s rarely discussed is a sad reality involving poverty and race in the state’s most troubled schools.
Governor Ron DeSantis Shares His “Rule of Thumb” for Managing the Economy – Do the Exact Opposite of President Biden
On September 18, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis appeared at a Republican Party Rally in Wisconsin where he offered his endorsements to Tim Michels who is running for Governor and Ron Johnson, the incumbent Republican Governor who is now running for Senate.
Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
empowerwisconsin.org
Martha’s Vineyard meltdown
So much for tolerance, inclusion and sanctuary. The left is going crazy over Republican governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona sending illegal immigrants to so-called “sanctuary” states. Liberals are all for open borders until a busload of migrants shows up at their front door. Fox News’ Big Sunday...
Letter to the Editor – Why I am voting for DeSantis and NOT Crist
Greetings from North Lakeland. I am reading articles about voting for Crist as Governor, and this is terrifying to me!. Charlie Crist is unstable and cannot even pick a side. One day he is a Republican, the next day a Democrat, and now a Socialist/Marxist who wants to be like a King.
Judge clears way for lawsuit challenging Florida law that stops cities from reducing police budgets
DeSantis championed the bill (HB 1) during the 2021 legislative session as a way to crack down on violent protests.
Florida Angel Mom Featured In Gov. Ron DeSantis’ New Campaign Ad
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign announced today the latest television and digital advertisement supporting Governor DeSantis being aired by the Republican Party of Florida entitled “Protecting Florida.” The 60-second ad is running statewide and features the story of Kiyan Michael, whose son died
wabcradio.com
New Yorkers Leaving State In Record Numbers For Florida
NEW YORK (77WABC) – A record number of New Yorkers left the state last month and moved to sunnier places in Florida. The New York Post reports that close to 6,000 New Yorkers moved to the Sunshine state in August, the highest number ever recorded. In all, over 41,000 New Yorkers have moved to Florida over the last year.
fox13news.com
DeSantis says he can't confirm Florida is paying nearly $1M for more migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis said he could not confirm that Florida was funding another flight for migrants in Texas, possibly to be relocated to other states. However, he defended the state funding of two flights that took Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts in the week prior.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Report Targets Funding Shift To Florida Private Schools
Since 2019, when Florida lawmakers created a voucher program called the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, the “flow of public funds to private education” has dramatically increased, according to a new report by the nonprofit Florida Policy Institute and the Education Law Center. The report details
click orlando
Citizens Insurance hits over 1M policies as Florida homeowners turn to last resort
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Barry Gilway, president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp., said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a “roller coaster ride” for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. [TRENDING: Here’s the latest on Invest 98L as the...
floridapolitics.com
‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis
‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
News4Jax.com
Nearly 400 veterans have applied to become teachers in Florida under DeSantis-backed program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 400 veterans have applied for teaching jobs in Florida using a new pathway created by the legislature and championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, but locally, there haven’t been any hires in two of the biggest school districts. DeSantis has touted the program in recent...
