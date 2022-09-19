Read full article on original website
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Major Wall Street indexes ended lower on Thursday, falling for a third straight session as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's latest aggressive move to rein in inflation by selling growth stocks, including technology companies.
Sept 22 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp outlined cost cuts of up to $2.7 billion after falling demand hammered first-quarter profits, but analysts grilled company executives with questions in an earnings call about whether steps such as parking planes and shuttering some offices were too little too late.
