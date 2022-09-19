ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, KY

How could Woodford Reserve ‘bee’ any better? New Distillery Series bourbon is the buzz

By Janet Patton
 3 days ago

You’ve probably heard bourbon enthusiasts talk about “honey barrels,” those extra special barrels that distillers come across every so often. Well, a new release from Woodford Reserve takes that in a whole new direction.

In honor of Bourbon Heritage Month in September, Woodford Reserve is releasing a new Distillery Series bourbon, available now.

The Honey Barrel Finish is the ultimate upcycling: Woodford Reserve Distillery loaned some freshly-dumped bourbon barrels to a Winchester farmer who keeps honey bees.

The farmer aged honey in the barrels. And then returned the barrels to the distillery.

Woodford Reserve refilled them with bourbon to create this special release, which has the color of raw honey.

“One of the best parts of my job is being able to experiment with new ways of making Woodford Reserve,” said master distiller Chris Morris in a statement. “It’s been rewarding to work with a honey producer here in Woodford County to create this unique Distillery Series expression and support local business and agriculture.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EDiW_0i1B9PcJ00
Woodford Reserve’s latest Distillery Series release is Honey Barrel Finish, a bourbon aged in barrels that were also used to age Kentucky honey. It’s available for purchase at the Kentucky distillery’s gift shop. Provided

Honey Barrel Finish, which is part of the Woodford Reserve Distillery Series, is available to buy at the Kentucky distillery, 7785 McCracken Pike in Versailles, and at limited Kentucky retailers. It’s 90.4 proof and is $59.99 at the Woodford Reserve Distillery gift shop.

According to the tasting notes, it has a nose of honeysuckle and lemon peel, with spicy clove, toasted coconut and honey graham cracker. On the palate, it’s rich raw honey, bold baking spices, toasted oak and coconut maltiness, with a long and toasty finish.

Morris and assistant master distiller Elizabeth McCall use the Distillery Series to push the envelope and deliver three special releases in the series every year. Earlier releases this year include the Toasted Oak Oat Grain and the much-coveted Double Double Oaked .

