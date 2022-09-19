ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kalvin Phillips Has Suffered A Dislocated Shoulder And Requires Surgery

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qQIe_0i1B92e500

It has been a stop start season for Kalvin Phillips, and unfortunately for the midfielder, it's about to get a bit worse.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The former Leeds United midfielder first injured his shoulder against Barcelona last month in a friendly in the Camp Nou. Ever since then, he's been trying to recover, but it hasn't gone to plan.

Phillips has soldiered on, and even made appearances for City since the injury happened, but the pain has become too much.

The injury got worse in training the week before the Wolves game, and he is now set to undergo surgery, making him a doubt for the World Cup in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJWU0_0i1B92e500
Kalvin Phillips picked up the injury in training.

IMAGO / PA Images

As confirmed by Sam Lee of the Athletic, Kalvin Phillips dislocated his shoulder during Manchester City training last week, and may require surgery on the injury to fully let it heal.

Gareth Southgate will have been informed it is touch and go in regards to Phillips being available for the World Cup squad, as the recovery time on a surgery like that is quite long.

It hasn't been anywhere near close to an ideal beginning at Manchester City for the Yorkshire born midfielder, and injuries have meant he hasn't been able to make his mark what so ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GopX_0i1B92e500
It's been a tough start for Kalvin Phillips.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Phillips was signed by Manchester City to provide cover for Rodri, and even play alongside him in a double pivot at times, as Pep Guardiola eluded to yesterday.

It is not 100% certain that he will miss the World Cup, but it is very unlikely at the moment that he will be fit enough to make the squad.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Gary Neville
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Chelsea#Athletic#Imago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy