ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth’s dedication, service noble in outdated institution

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEOrA_0i1B8xT600
A tribute to Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on a giant screen at Piccadilly Circus in London. Her death after a 70-year reign was a reminder that mortality and the march of time are inexorable. [ BERNAT ARMANGUE | AP ]

The U.S. has been my home for two decades. When people twig my accent and ask where I’m from, a question about the United Kingdom’s royal family is usually not far behind.

I always struggle to answer.

Today my homeland buries its queen, the longest-serving monarch in a virtually unbroken line of more than 900 years of history. Queen Elizabeth II’s death feels like the end of an era, a severing of the nation’s last link to a past of empire and colonialism. I will profess a grudging admiration for a woman who honored her vow to serve the nation until her death. But it doesn’t erase my feelings that it’s an institution that belongs in the past.

I first began to question the order of British society in my early teens. One of five kids raised by a single mum in council housing, we depended on welfare to survive. Home was less than 2 miles from Buckingham Palace, where a life of exalted position, wealth and power arrived not through merit or by the will of British voters, but by accident of birth.

It didn’t help that, while English, my roots are in Ireland. My childhood coincided with “the troubles,” when those from Ireland were treated with suspicion. The queen was the figurehead of a country that had suppressed and colonized Ireland for 700 years. She was not everybody’s queen.

The monarchy seems even more of an anachronism in 2022, a quaint relic of a feudal past. Like most Western democracies, Britain has reformed institutions and systems to make the country more diverse, inclusive and equitable. The monarchy stands outside of that, a vestige of a country last conquered in 1066 and untouched by revolution since.

You can’t live in the U.K. and avoid the royal family. The queen’s image is on coins, bank notes and stamps. Every few years seems to bring a royal birth, a wedding, a contentious divorce or a death.

In an age when fame is vaunted more than ever, they are the ultimate celebrities, a living, breathing soap opera played out on the front pages of the U.K.’s tabloids and in media around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVznV_0i1B8xT600
A woman sitting in a wheelchair waits in line to pay tribute Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II in London. The queen lay in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral today. [ ANDREEA ALEXANDRU | AP ]

It doesn’t surprise me that Americans, while clearly fascinated by the royal family, have no desire for one of their own. This is a country where class and privilege matter less than income and achievement, where even a lowly position like serving on the mosquito control board is contested at the ballot.

If Elizabeth’s long reign has proved anything, it’s the value of a figurehead who is beyond the tumult of partisan politics, a steadying hand on the nation’s steering wheel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0i1B8xT600

In the United States, the president is effectively prime minister and head of state. In this increasingly partisan era, that means a leader opposed, and often detested, by roughly half the country.

That can matter in a time of crisis. President George W. Bush was able to rally and reassure the nation after 9/11, at least until he turned his attention to Iraq. But the pandemic showed how politics can wedge itself into a national crisis. Presidents want to lead a nation; they also want to be reelected.

Monarchs have no such concern. When they do inspire, it’s done without an eye on opinion polls.

Elizabeth’s father, King George VI, famously reassured Britons by refusing to leave London during World War II when the German Luftwaffe bombed the city nightly.

The queen came to the fore in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown — which was far more meticulously observed in Britain than in America. Evoking a song that raised the country’s spirits during the darkest days of World War II, she told the nation the pandemic would end, that they would meet again with family and friends.

She did get it badly wrong sometimes. The younger queen was hopelessly out of touch with working people. And she completely misread the mood of a nation that needed to grieve after the 1997 death of Princess Diana, for whom she proposed a private funeral. Yes, we Brits keep calm and carry on but it’s no longer a nation that sees a stiff upper lip as a virtue.

So today, I’ll make a cup of tea and tune in to the funeral. I do think it’s time to retire the monarchy, but I’ll be forever thankful for a queen who broke protocol in the 1980s and made it known she was concerned by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s treatment of the poor and refusal to place sanctions on apartheid-era South Africa.

And I’ll be grateful for a sovereign who had the grace to help cement the Northern Ireland peace process by shaking hands with Martin McGuiness, a former commander of the Irish Republican Army, which in 1979 assassinated the queen’s cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, in Donegal Bay.

That was the best of Elizabeth’s reign, important deeds quietly made with no ask for recognition. We won’t see her like again.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Granted reprieve from life sentence once before, Valrico man back in court as murder trial begins

The last time he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, James William Hanson Jr. was set free 17 years later after striking a deal with the state and a merciful judge determined he had matured into a “changed man.” But on Monday, Hanson once again was ushered into a Hillsborough County courtroom — the first day of his first-degree murder trial where, once again, a possible life sentence hangs in the balance. The only mercy offered by the state this time was its decision not to pursue the death penalty, prosecutors said.
VALRICO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Tampa Bay Times

Rays call up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A; Blue Jays in town

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added some versatile depth Thursday by calling up Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A for his first stint in the majors. Mastrobuoni, 26, is a left-handed hitter who can play pretty much anywhere on the field. To make room on the active roster, Rene Pinto, who had been serving as the third catcher, was optioned back to Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Kevin Herget was designated for assignment.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa’s Kyle Tucker ‘has it all’ for playoff-bound Astros

ST. PETERSBURG — Ordinarily, fans won’t notice a smile on the face of Astros rightfielder Kyle Tucker. Not that he’s unhappy. He’s just focused on his craft. Monday night, though, there was plenty to celebrate. The good times rolled at Tropicana Field as Tucker’s 97-win Astros defeated the Rays 4-0 at Tropicana Field and clinched the American League West Division title.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Ireland#Uk
Tampa Bay Times

Judge declares mistrial in case of man accused in Valrico carjacking, slaying

TAMPA — For more than seven hours, the woman sat on a wooden pew in a Hillsborough County courtroom on Monday and stared at the man on trial for murder. It had been big news back in August 2019, when James Hanson Jr. was arrested and accused of a cascade of crimes that began with a botched attempt to rob Valrico’s CityState Bank and devolved into a violent carjacking, kidnapping and killing of a beloved grandfather who just happened to pull into the parking lot as Hanson attempted to make his getaway.
VALRICO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Jose Siri is missed by Astros, welcomed by Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — Jose Siri said all the right things leading up to his first meeting with his former Astros team. How he appreciated the opportunity they gave him after nearly eight years in the minors. How he was looking forward to seeing them this week at Tropicana Field and next week in Houston. And, with a broad smile, how he was hoping to show them what they’re missing since trading him Aug. 1 to the Rays.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
World War II
Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators’ 2023 football schedule released by SEC

The Florida Gators will open the 2023 SEC schedule with a home game against Tennessee in Week 3 and close with a brutal November, the conference announced Tuesday night. UF’s final stretch includes the annual Jacksonville meeting against Georgia followed by games against Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Florida State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

This is not about immigration | Column

Immigration is the last thing this is about. If conservatives really wanted to fix immigration, they could have done so years ago. Certainly, the broad outlines of a workable overhaul have long been obvious: a combination of hardened border security, a guest-worker program, streamlining the process for immigration and creating a pathway to citizenship for immigrants here illegally.
IMMIGRATION
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy