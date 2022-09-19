ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
WYOMING, MI
wtvbam.com

Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
County
Calhoun County, MI
Kalamazoo County, MI
Industry
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Calhoun County, MI
Industry
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Calhoun County, MI
Business
Kalamazoo County, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumers Energy#Buren
95.3 MNC

Osceola man dead after crash

An Osceola man died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 19, on Harrison Road near Beech Road. The 31-year-old man was walking at the time he was struck. The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating...
OSCEOLA, IN
abc57.com

13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
WOOD TV8

Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy