jack1065.com
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
WOOD
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
jack1065.com
2 injured and sent to the hospital after minivan vs motorcycle crash in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured in a crash between a minivan and a motorcycle on Wednesday evening, September 21. Portage Public Safety Police and the Portage Fire Department responded to the intersection of East Centre Avenue and Portage Road around 9:30 p.m. Authorities say the...
wtvbam.com
Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
Teen in hospital after shooting on Grand Rapids south side
One person has been taken to the hospital in a shooting on Grand Rapids' south side.
2-year-old killed in shooting in Battle Creek
Battle Creek police are asking for the public's help to find the person who killed a 2-year-old in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday.
GRPD: Body found at Fish Ladder Park
Grand Rapids Police Department discovered one person dead at Fish Ladder Park late Monday night.
2 Died, 1 Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)
Grand Rapids Police department responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE on Sunday. According to the officials, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids [..]
Severe Weather Risk and Beach Hazard Risk Today
A MARGINAL Level 1 out of 5 Risk has been issued for parts of the region. Also stay out of Lake Michigan today, a HIGH BEACH HAZARD has been issued for a few of our counties.
95.3 MNC
Osceola man dead after crash
An Osceola man died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The collision happened around 11 p.m. on Monday, Sep. 19, on Harrison Road near Beech Road. The 31-year-old man was walking at the time he was struck. The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating...
abc57.com
13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
Deputies look for man who drew gun at gas station near Battle Creek
Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly drew a gun on someone at a gas station outside of Battle Creek.
Police investigate motorcycle crash in Lansing
The incident is at the corner of East Saginaw Street and North Magnolia Avenue.
Mason County hit-and-run victim is critical at Grand Rapids hospital
A Mason County motorcycle rider was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning and is now hospitalized in Grand Rapids.
Neighbors hold vigil for toddler shot, killed in Battle Creek
People laid candles, flowers, and stuffed animals in Kai’s honor, but says the best gift would be for someone with information to come forward to police.
WZZM 13
'It shook the whole house': Neighbors, first responders on house explosion in Kent Co.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the back porch of the burning home, where she was trapped. She remains in critical condition, according to police.
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
2 dead after motorcycle collides with car in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pair of Grand Rapids residents were killed Saturday night after the motorcycle they were riding on hit a car. Police responded to an 11 p.m. report on Saturday, Sept. 17, of a crash at the intersection of East Fulton Street and College Avenue SE, according to a Sunday, Sept. 18 news release from the Grand Rapids Police Department.
West Michigan man exhibited ‘strange’ behavior on job prior to his fatal shooting by police
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 22-year-old man shot and killed by a police officer in rural Allegan County acted strangely hours earlier while performing his FedEx job, witnesses told police. Joseph Nagle was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. June 16 following a traffic...
