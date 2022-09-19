Today’s famous birthdays list for September 19, 2022 includes celebrities Jeremy Irons, Jimmy Fallon

Read full article on original website
Related
The 7 most shocking revelations from Netflix’s “The Real Bling Ring” docuseries
Years after their string of celebrity burglaries, The Bling Ring still remains an infamous name in Hollywood. Between October 2008 and August 2009, the crew of seven fame-hungry teens broke into the homes of several celebrities — including Paris Hilton, Audrina Patridge, Rachel Bilson, Orlando Bloom and Lindsay Lohan — and stole an estimated $3 million in cash and belongings. The members were subsequently tried and convicted and were all found guilty on several counts of residential burglary despite their pleas.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0