MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyco is making efforts to clean the groundwater from its Fire Technology Center in Marinette. In March, the state filed a lawsuit regarding PFAS pollution in Marinette County. Gov. Tony Evers has also authorized the DNR to begin working on rules to limit PFAS in groundwater.

MARINETTE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO