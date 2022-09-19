Read full article on original website
Tyco Shows Off The Latest In PFAS Fighting Technology
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyco is making efforts to clean the groundwater from its Fire Technology Center in Marinette. In March, the state filed a lawsuit regarding PFAS pollution in Marinette County. Gov. Tony Evers has also authorized the DNR to begin working on rules to limit PFAS in groundwater.
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) conducted field training with COC Anthony Hams. They spent the week working ATV enforcement and checking small-game hunters, anglers, and goose/crane hunters. It was a slow small-game opener with reports of little success. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) assisted with training at Camp Ripley and participated...
New Women’s Homeless Shelter In Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Saint John’s Ministries is opening a new homeless shelter for women in Green Bay. The facility is on the corner of Walnut and South Quincy Streets. A daytime resource center has been open there since July, and the shelter will open Nov. 1.
Historic Fall Continues For The Price At The Pump
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy. Appleton- $3.25/g, down 5.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.30/g. Wisconsin- $3.39/g, down 5.4 cents per gallon from last...
