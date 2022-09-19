Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
Crypto Market Maker Wintermute Lost $160 Million to Hackers
Wintermute, a cryptocurrency market maker, has become the latest victim of hackers as $160 million worth of digital currencies were siphoned from its decentralized finance (DeFi) operations. The Founder and CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy confirmed the hack with a tweet and revealed that its lending and over-the-counter (OTC) services were not...
financemagnates.com
KKR Combines Crypto and Traditional Finance
Crypto skeptics have repeatedly suggested that cryptocurrencies are vaporware, meaning tech without a purpose, or a solution in search of a problem. This pretense that crypto is aimless has always seemed disingenuous, since Bitcoin’s creator, in the very first line of its whitepaper, states unequivocally that:. “A purely peer-to-peer...
financemagnates.com
What is Fintech and How Does it Work?
Fintech or financial technology is a term used to describe emerging technology whose aim is to automate and improve the use and delivery of financial services. At its most basic, fintech is used to assist consumers, business owners and companies in better managing different aspects of their lives by using specialized algorithms on their devices. When the term first emerged, it was mainly applied to the technology used by established financial companies in their backend systems. Today, it has shifted to more consumer-oriented services. With this shift, its definition has also had to shift. Today, it includes different sectors and industries such as nonprofits, education, fundraising and nonprofits. Read on to learn everything you have ever wanted to know about fintech .
financemagnates.com
CoinShares Introduces Automated Trading Platform Hal
Currently offering four quantitative styles, thematic index strategies are also planned. Hal is non-custodial but executes on a user’s behalf. CoinShares, the London-headquartered digital asset investment firm, is launching an automated trading platform for retail crypto investors. The platform called HAL (short for Heuristically programmed ALgorithmic computer), will offer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financemagnates.com
ULTIMATE List of the Best Crypto Lending Platforms 2022
Crypto lending is the fastest-growing niche in the cryptocurrency space to make good money. The crypto market is rapidly changing, and new crypto lending platforms are coming up every single day. Some key factors to consider any platform reliable are the partners involved with the platform, the business model they adopted, the way they allow everyone to store the assets, exchange rates, loan-to-value ratio, repayment limits, etc.
Comments / 0