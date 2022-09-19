Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Pixelmator Pro 3.0 arrives, adding new features, 200 templates, mockups and more
The update comes after the company announced earlier this year that Pixelmator Photo would make its way to the Mac after previously being available on iOS and iPadOS only. While Pixelmator Photo is primarily used for photo editing, Pixelmator Pro offers users greater creative autonomy and a more robust set of features.
TechCrunch
33% of US TikTok users say they regularly get their news on the app, up from 22% in 2020
Meanwhile, nearly every other social media site saw declines across that same metric — including, in particular, Facebook, where now only 44% of its users report regularly getting their news there, down from 54% just two years ago. This data suggests TikTok has grown from being just an entertainment...
TechCrunch
OpenAI open-sources Whisper, a multilingual speech recognition system
Countless organizations have developed highly capable speech recognition systems, which sit at the core of software and services from tech giants like Google, Amazon and Meta. But what makes Whisper different, according to OpenAI, is that it was trained on 680,000 hours of multilingual and “multitask” data collected from the web, which lead to improved recognition of unique accents, background noise and technical jargon.
TechCrunch
Instagram is developing a nudity filter for direct messages
The development was first reported by The Verge and Instagram confirmed the feature to TechCrunch. The company said the feature is in the early stages of development and it’s not testing this yet. “We’re developing a set of optional user controls to help people protect themselves from unwanted DMs,...
TechCrunch
Spotify brings audiobooks to U.S. users with a catalog of 300,000 titles to start
The titles will be discoverable in a new “Audiobooks” hub in the Spotify app and in other areas, including users’ curated recommendations, where they can be purchased a la carte. Like other audiobook services, Spotify will offer a set of standard features, including the ability to download...
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
TechCrunch
Jitx wants to change the way engineers design circuit boards using code
Jitx, a startup from three Berkeley alumni, recognized that the digital approach to board design hadn’t changed much and they saw an opening. They have created a new way of designing boards using code to describe what the board looks like. Today the company announced the general availability of that product and a previously unannounced $12 million Series A.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Revolut advises users to take caution after hacker breach triggers phishing campaign
Hey there, you deep-fried morsels of delight. Deep fried, because that’s the thing that made you crunchy. No? Because this is the Daily Crunch?. The TechCrunch team got so competitive in this season of the Great Tech Bake-off, cooking up an incredible amount of scrumptious news over the past 24 hours, that it has taken us damn near 24 hours just to ingest the full tasting menu. Don’t worry, we’ve selected some of the juiciest, most Michelin-starred news for you, served in bite-sized pieces.
TechCrunch
Humankinda
The subject is top of mind for a few reasons. First — and most prominently — is the fact that Tesla plans to unveil a version of Optimus (aka Tesla Bot) that isn’t just a person in spandex. Tesla describes the project thusly:. Develop the next generation...
TechCrunch
Meta ordered to pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer $175M for patent infringement
Voxer founder, Tom Katis, started developing the patents in question in 2006 as a way to solve battlefield communications problems he encountered while serving a Special Forces Communications Sergeant in Afghanistan. Katis and the Voxer team developed technology that enabled the transmission of live voice and video communications and launched the Walkie Talkie app in 2011.
TechCrunch
How Adobe and Salesforce are fine-tuning customer experience tools
“Customer experience” is kind of a vague notion. The idea is that you want your customers to feel good every time they interact with you, whether in person or online. You certainly know when that doesn’t work well, but it can be more subtle than simply a big smile in person or a successful outcome online. It’s more about taking the extra step to get ahead of problems before they happen or designing a product in an elegant way to reduce friction.
TechCrunch
Materials startup Novoloop brings its upcycled outsole to On’s new running shoe
Now, there’s a new approach — upcycling. Materials startup Novoloop and running-shoe manufacturer On will announce a partnership later today to produce an outsole made with upcycled thermoplastic polyurethane. It’s one of a host of materials that are debuting with On’s new climate-friendly sneaker, the Cloudprime.
Gizmodo
Slack Has The Key To A Great Developer Experience
To build a true platform carries a responsibility that not all enterprise products are ready to take on — to give as much as you get, listen more than you speak, and honor the trust it takes to build on top of your product. But in return, you get more than you could ever accomplish alone.
TechCrunch
Google’s new Chromecast costs $30 — and it has a remote
This comes two years after Google launched a $49 Chromecast with 4K HDR streaming support and the introduction of a remote. The new Chromecast supports 1080p streaming. The new Chromecast supports more than 10,000 apps that are on the Google TV platform, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Prime video. What’s more, Google has improved support for live TV over the years.
TechCrunch
Ideon Technologies digs up $16M Series A to use particle physics to find critical minerals
Demand is so high that the International Energy Agency believes the critical minerals market will grow sevenfold by the end of the decade. Mining companies have been moving as quickly as possible to validate new reserves and bring them online, but prospecting is a laborious and time-consuming task. There’s an...
TechCrunch
Logitech announces a handheld console focused on cloud gaming
While Logitech is better known for its computer peripherals, webcams and gaming accessories, the company is entering a new market with the Logitech G Cloud. If you look at the photo at the top of this article, you’ll think that it looks like a Nintendo Switch or a Steam Deck. That form factor has been massively successful over the past few years, and Logitech isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel. The Logitech G Cloud has a medium-sized display surrounded by gamepad-like controls.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Moonlighters eclipsed — Wipro lets go of 300 employees who were working for its rivals
Due to excessively poor judgment, today’s Christine and Haje show is brought to you by Haje and Christine. Meanwhile, mark your calendar for September 23 at 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT when we bring you a special Twitter Spaces, “Immigration law for startups,” featuring Silicon Valley–based attorney and TechCrunch+ columnist Sophie Alcorn. Sophie will discuss immigration-related issues and answer questions relevant to startup founders and workers.
TechCrunch
Motion wants to automate task planning using AI
Qi, who co-launched Motion in 2019 alongside Omid Rooholfada and Ethan Yu, estimates that knowledge workers spend 58% of their day on average coordinating work instead of actually accomplishing it. He believes that, if this constant coordination can be minimized, four-hour workdays would become just as productive as the standard eight-hour.
TechCrunch
Meta alumni’s startup TrueFoundry raises $2.3 million to accelerate ML deployments
The San Francisco, California-headquartered startup automates repetitive tasks in the machine learning pipeline to allow data scientists and engineers to focus on higher-value, more creative tasks. Built on Kubernetes, the custom platform works as a cloud-agnostic solution that can be deployed on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
