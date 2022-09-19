Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Iowa families upset high school seniors were punished for homecoming prank
AINSWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) — Families in the Highland Community School District are upset and confused after they say students were punished too severely for a senior prank, KCRG reports. On Sunday night, a group of about nine students said they put forks and mashed potato powder on the school’s...
ourquadcities.com
QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program
On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
ourquadcities.com
Farm Safety Week: Grain dust is explosive
Harvest time is close for local farmers and producers. This happens to be National Farm Safety Week. It’s a chance to promote the safety and well being of those out on the farm. Crops and equipment aren’t immune to fire hazards. “On September 26, 2016, it was just...
discovermuscatine.com
Former Muscatine resident writes novel inspired by hometown
MUSCATINE, Iowa–For most of her childhood, Jane Hensge grew up in Muscatine. The daughter of Arlene and Lester “Bud” Foster, Hensge spent many hours in her family’s grocery store, Foster’s Market on Lucas Street. “That’s where I got my confidence from,” she recalls. A graduate of Muscatine High School, Hensge moved away at 21, but still makes trips back from time to time.
A Fun Dress Up Day Has Been Deemed Offensive By Bettendorf Middle School Students
It's Homecoming week for Bettendorf schools. Friday the Bettendorf Bulldogs will take on Davenport Central on the football field. The week leading up to the game is always fun for students as well with different activities at the school including days of dressing up in themes. However, one theme was determined to be offensive and changed by the Bettendorf Middle School students.
This Beloved QC Pizza Spot Is Closing Its Bettendorf Location
We will soon have one less place to get pizza in the QC. Quad City Pizza Company announced that they will be closing their location in Bettendorf effective on October 1st. The Facebook post didn't cite a specific reason, just that " the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses".
KCRG.com
Hy-Vee to open regional facility in old Davenport Gordmans
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is renovating the old Gordmans building in Davenport to create a regional hub. Hy-Vee is renovating the building at 3860 Elmore Avenue to be a regional hub to support Hy-Vee stores across the Quad Cities, according to Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s Strategic Communications Director. The...
977wmoi.com
Renovations, Relocations, and New Projects for OSF HealthCare
With the opening of the redesigned emergency department on the OSF Holy Family Medical Center campus in Monmouth and the addition of a wound care clinic, relocations and upgrades have also occurred within the St. Mary campuses, shares President and CEO Lisa DeKezel:. “We have relocated the OSF Prompt Care...
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa With Your FUN10!
Fall is falling in as summer is stepping aside, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in Illinois and Iowa throughout the Quad-Cities during pumpkin spice season!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!
Sioux City Journal
Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Iowa this week surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the pandemic's death toll reached 10,051 in Iowa, after another 57 deaths were confirmed in the past week. That weekly total is more than double the previous week's 26. Johnson and Marshall counties reported five deaths each in the...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
spartanshield.org
A new gateway to Bettendorf: The BettPlex and Forest Grove expansion
What were corn fields are now a central tourist attraction for Iowans and citizens of neighboring states. The Forest Grove area became a prominent place for economic growth after the announcement of the TBK Sports Complex, commonly referred to as the BettPlex, in 2017. The TBK Sports Complex attracts people from all over Iowa and adjacent states to compete in sports tournaments, engage in entertainment such as bowling and laser tag, and work out.
Dwyer & Michaels Last Gasp Car Show Returns Alongside Iron Invasion
It's one of the final car shows of the season, and it's paired alongside one of Iowa's biggest and baddest car shows. On October 8th, join us for the Last Gasp Car Show! This is THE season-ending event at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Last Gasp will be held...
Sioux City Journal
Missing man found by Quad-Cities 'Network'
Next time someone goes missing in the Quad-Cities, local law enforcement may be more likely to call in backups. The recent discovery by members of the Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network of a Port Byron man missing for 16 days has inspired new confidence in the volunteer group. Dennis Harker founded...
Sioux City Journal
New partnership aims for 2 million acres of regenerative agriculture practices
Sep. 20—ADM and PepsiCo are partnering to expand regenerative agriculture practices across 2 million acres of cropland by 2030. Efforts in Iowa will focus around Cedar Rapids and Clinton, where ADM's facilities are located. Regenerative agriculture refers to farming practices that help restore the health and biodiversity of topsoil...
KWQC
Quad City residents react to demolition of old I-74 bridge
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition has begun on the old I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River and officials announced new details about the process on Tuesday. Quad City residents will now have a little bit longer to look at the suspension bridge, but some residents are a little disappointed that they won’t get to see it go out with a bang.
KWQC
Police: Student hit by school bus in Bettendorf Monday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A student was hit by a bus Monday at Bettendorf Middle School, police said the student had minor injuries and is attending class. Bettendorf police responded to the Bettendorf Middle School about 7:30 a.m. Monday to a report of a student being hit by a bus.
‘Unicorn’ elk spotted on trail camera
TAMPICO, Wash. — An unusual sight was captured by a trail camera in Washington State — an animal that appears to have a single antler protruding from its forehead. The elk was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico, which is about 15 miles west of Yakima, on Sunday, KIRO reported.
KWQC
This week in weather history: Earliest measurable snow in the QC
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of September is known for having big weather swings. Record highs were observed Tuesday, and this week back in 1942 the Quad Cities and surrounding areas experience accumulating snow. September 25, 1942 is the earliest measurable snow in the Quad Cities. A storms...
