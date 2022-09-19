Read full article on original website
BBC
Danish queen tests positive for Covid day after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The Queen of Denmark has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year, the Danish Royal Court has confirmed. Queen Margrethe II has cancelled her appointments for this week after the diagnosis on Tuesday evening. The 82-year-old monarch was one of 2,000 guests who attended Queen Elizabeth II's...
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief
The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
BBC
Ansty crash: Family ‘devastated by senseless death’ of teenager
The family of a teenager killed in a crash have paid tribute to a "vibrant young man who had his whole life ahead of him". Charlie Chandler, 18, from Burgess Hill, was involved in a collision near the village of Ansty, near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The crash happened on...
In Style
Here's Why Prince Louis Was Absent From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the many royal family members in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (where they shared a sweet sibling moment), Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, was notably absent from the event — and for good reason.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey
Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected
Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
BBC
Queen's name inscribed on family chapel stone at Windsor
The Queen's name has been inscribed on a new ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she was buried on Monday. The late monarch was laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the George VI Memorial Chapel - alongside her parents and sister. Buckingham Palace says...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Flowers at Windsor to be removed
Floral tributes left as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle will be gathered for composting from Wednesday evening. The flowers left by mourners were laid on the lawns of the castle by Royal Parks staff for Her Majesty's State Funeral on Monday. The Crown Estate...
BBC
Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says
Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
Britain holds moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II ahead of funeral
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Britain held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday as droves continued to line up to view her coffin and world leaders arrived for her funeral. The bell on Elizabeth Tower was struck at 3 p.m. EST to mark the beginning of a...
BBC
County Championship: David Lloyd's triple century puts Glamorgan on top v Derbyshire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Glamorgan (6 pts) by 415 runs with five first innings wickets standing. Glamorgan captain David Lloyd hit the second highest score in the club's history...
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
BBC
Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying
Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
Royals from around the world united for the Queen's funeral — some were her close friends and others distant relatives. Take a look.
Royals from around the world were among the attendees at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Some, like Queen Margarethe of Denmark, are distant cousins of the late monarch. Others, like Emperor Naruhito of Japan, were longtime friends. Margrethe II of Denmark, 82, became the longest-living reigning queen in Europe...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Bell mufflers worked for six solid days
The UK's largest supplier of church bell muffles worked for six days in a row fulfilling orders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As part of the protocols that follow the death of a monarch, all church bells are rung half or fully muffled. Four staff at Avon Ropes...
