U.K.

BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC

Certain moments catch you out, says William on grief

The Prince of Wales has told volunteers and staff who helped on the day of the Queen's funeral "certain moments catch you out" as he continues to grieve. Prince William reflected on his grief during his and Catherine's first appearance since the Queen was laid to rest on Monday. The...
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
BBC

Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'

When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
In Style

Here's Why Prince Louis Was Absent From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the many royal family members in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (where they shared a sweet sibling moment), Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, was notably absent from the event — and for good reason.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral

A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey

Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
BBC

Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected

Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
BBC

Queen's name inscribed on family chapel stone at Windsor

The Queen's name has been inscribed on a new ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she was buried on Monday. The late monarch was laid to rest with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in the George VI Memorial Chapel - alongside her parents and sister. Buckingham Palace says...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Flowers at Windsor to be removed

Floral tributes left as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle will be gathered for composting from Wednesday evening. The flowers left by mourners were laid on the lawns of the castle by Royal Parks staff for Her Majesty's State Funeral on Monday. The Crown Estate...
BBC

Joanna C capsizing: Fishermen deaths were accidental, inquest says

Two fisherman died accidentally when their trawler capsized and life raft failed to inflate, an inquest has concluded. The body of 26-year-old Adam Harper was found by divers in the wreckage of Joanna C, which sunk off the coast of Newhaven in November 2020. Robert Morley's body was recovered on...
BBC

Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33

Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
BBC

Secamb: Concern raised over paramedics leaving due to bullying

Concerns that ambulance workers at a trust could leave their jobs due to a culture of bullying have been raised. Councillor Christine Robinson said staff at South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) "aren't going to raise concerns, they're just going to leave". Her comments at an East Sussex County Council...
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Bell mufflers worked for six solid days

The UK's largest supplier of church bell muffles worked for six days in a row fulfilling orders following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. As part of the protocols that follow the death of a monarch, all church bells are rung half or fully muffled. Four staff at Avon Ropes...
U.K.

