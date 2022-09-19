ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voice of America

US Slams Iran for 'Brazen' Attacks on American People, Infrastructure

Washington — The United States is warning of an "increasingly brazen" Iran, accusing the government in Tehran of using its growing network of proxies and hackers to target both America and Americans, even on U.S. soil. Previous assessments from the U.S. intelligence community and the U.S. military have consistently...
Voice of America

At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats

New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Voice of America

Calls for Iran to Free Female Photojournalist Detained at Protest

Iranian and international media rights organizations are calling on Tehran to release a photojournalist who reported on her own arrest while covering protests. Yalda Moaiery, who has covered conflict and natural disasters in countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan, was detained while documenting unrest in the Iranian capital on Monday.
Voice of America

US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Morality Police

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against seven Iranian security and morality police officials on Thursday, accusing them of violating the rights of women, civil society activists and peaceful protesters. The new sanctions target the head of Iran's notorious morality police, Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the force's director...
Voice of America

US, Canada Warships Transit Taiwan Strait

Pentagon — American and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, in the first military freedom of navigation operation since U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by China. USS Higgins, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and HMCS Vancouver, a...
Voice of America

Experts: Putin’s Mobilization Breaks Pact with Russian People

Top US officials are calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to mobilize 300,000 Russian troops to fight in Ukraine a sign of weakness that could increase opposition to the conflict inside his own country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America

US Opposes Unilateral Changes in Taiwan Strait Status Quo, Biden Says

State department — The United States seeks peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and continues to "oppose unilateral changes in the status quo by either side,” U.S. President Joe Biden told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday. The remarks were the first in which a sitting U.S....
Voice of America

Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says

Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
Voice of America

EU Pledges Military Support for Ukraine, Considers New Russian Sanctions

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to bolster their military support for Ukraine and study a new package of sanctions targeting Russian individuals and certain sectors of the Russian economy. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters late Wednesday after convening a special ministerial meeting in New York that...
Voice of America

Jolie: ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Devastation of Pakistan Floods

Islamabad — Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Wednesday joined Pakistan in pushing the international community to step up aid for victims of the country’s historic flooding, which has affected roughly 33 million people. “I've never seen anything like this. … I am overwhelmed,” said Jolie, a goodwill ambassador...
Voice of America

US Says It Killed 27 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia Airstrike

MOGADISHU — The U.S. military said on Wednesday it had killed 27 fighters from the al-Shabab militant group in an airstrike in Somalia's central Hiran region, where the army and allied forces have launched an offensive against the insurgents in the last month. The United States has been carrying...
Politics
Voice of America

Number of Venezuelans Trying to Cross into US Increased in August

Venezuelan migrants have been in the news lately in the United States. About 50 Venezuelans arrived by airplane on the small Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard on September 14. No one on the island was expecting the migrants. The migrants had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter the state...
Voice of America

UN Investigators Accuse Ethiopia of Possible War Crimes in Tigray

GENEVA — U.N. investigators are accusing the Ethiopian government of committing serious violations in the Tigray region which could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia submitted its first report Thursday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. The three-member...
Voice of America

Russians Rush for Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced

Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be...
Voice of America

North Korea Denies Selling Weapons to Russia

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea on Thursday denied sending weapons to Russia, accusing the United States of spreading rumors about such a sale to tarnish Pyongyang’s image. U.S. officials earlier this month said Russia was in the process of “purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from...
Voice of America

More Than 1,300 Arrests in Russia Mobilization Protests, Monitor Says

Moscow — More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday. The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 cities...
Voice of America

Iran Protests Against Woman’s Death in Hijab Case Spread to 16 Provinces

Washington — Iranians have intensified their protests against last week’s death of a young woman detained by police enforcing Iran’s strict hijab rules, spreading their demonstrations to more parts of the country and engaging in bolder acts of defiance toward their Islamist rulers. Citizen journalist videos posted...
Voice of America

State Department Recap: September 15-21, 2022

State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week. The United States slapped Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to hold referendums on four occupied Ukrainian regions to join Russia, which has been widely seen as a prelude to annexation of those territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined diplomats from other countries to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:15 p.m.: NATO on Thursday condemned Moscow's plans to hold referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and called on all states to reject what it called "Russia's blatant attempts at territorial conquest,” Reuters reported.
