Voice of America
US Slams Iran for 'Brazen' Attacks on American People, Infrastructure
Washington — The United States is warning of an "increasingly brazen" Iran, accusing the government in Tehran of using its growing network of proxies and hackers to target both America and Americans, even on U.S. soil. Previous assessments from the U.S. intelligence community and the U.S. military have consistently...
Voice of America
At UNGA, Biden Condemns Russia’s War on Ukraine as Putin Escalates Threats
New York — U.S. President Joe Biden called out Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, as the Russian leader significantly escalated war efforts and threatened nuclear retaliation. Speaking to the annual gathering of the U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) in New York Wednesday morning, Biden used...
Voice of America
Calls for Iran to Free Female Photojournalist Detained at Protest
Iranian and international media rights organizations are calling on Tehran to release a photojournalist who reported on her own arrest while covering protests. Yalda Moaiery, who has covered conflict and natural disasters in countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan, was detained while documenting unrest in the Iranian capital on Monday.
Voice of America
US Imposes Sanctions on Iranian Morality Police
The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions against seven Iranian security and morality police officials on Thursday, accusing them of violating the rights of women, civil society activists and peaceful protesters. The new sanctions target the head of Iran's notorious morality police, Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the force's director...
Voice of America
US, Canada Warships Transit Taiwan Strait
Pentagon — American and Canadian warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, in the first military freedom of navigation operation since U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by China. USS Higgins, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and HMCS Vancouver, a...
Voice of America
Experts: Putin’s Mobilization Breaks Pact with Russian People
Top US officials are calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to mobilize 300,000 Russian troops to fight in Ukraine a sign of weakness that could increase opposition to the conflict inside his own country. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Many POWs freed by Russia had suffered torture - senior Ukraine official
KYIV, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's military intelligence said on Thursday the percentage of released Ukrainian prisoners of war who had suffered torture while in Russian detention was "rather high".
Voice of America
US Opposes Unilateral Changes in Taiwan Strait Status Quo, Biden Says
State department — The United States seeks peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and continues to "oppose unilateral changes in the status quo by either side,” U.S. President Joe Biden told the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday. The remarks were the first in which a sitting U.S....
Voice of America
Russia Releases 10 Foreigners Captured in Ukraine After Saudi Mediation, Riyadh Says
Riyadh — Russia on Wednesday released 10 foreign prisoners of war captured in Ukraine following mediation by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi foreign ministry said. The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane...
Voice of America
EU Pledges Military Support for Ukraine, Considers New Russian Sanctions
European Union foreign ministers have agreed to bolster their military support for Ukraine and study a new package of sanctions targeting Russian individuals and certain sectors of the Russian economy. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters late Wednesday after convening a special ministerial meeting in New York that...
Voice of America
Jolie: ‘Never Seen Anything Like’ Devastation of Pakistan Floods
Islamabad — Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Wednesday joined Pakistan in pushing the international community to step up aid for victims of the country’s historic flooding, which has affected roughly 33 million people. “I've never seen anything like this. … I am overwhelmed,” said Jolie, a goodwill ambassador...
Voice of America
US Says It Killed 27 Al-Shabab Militants in Somalia Airstrike
MOGADISHU — The U.S. military said on Wednesday it had killed 27 fighters from the al-Shabab militant group in an airstrike in Somalia's central Hiran region, where the army and allied forces have launched an offensive against the insurgents in the last month. The United States has been carrying...
Voice of America
Number of Venezuelans Trying to Cross into US Increased in August
Venezuelan migrants have been in the news lately in the United States. About 50 Venezuelans arrived by airplane on the small Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard on September 14. No one on the island was expecting the migrants. The migrants had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter the state...
Voice of America
UN Investigators Accuse Ethiopia of Possible War Crimes in Tigray
GENEVA — U.N. investigators are accusing the Ethiopian government of committing serious violations in the Tigray region which could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia submitted its first report Thursday to the U.N. Human Rights Council. The three-member...
Voice of America
Russians Rush for Flights Out After Partial Mobilization Announced
Numerous Russians have rushed to reserve one-way tickets out of the country after President Vladimir Putin decreed a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a televised interview that 300,000 reservists with relevant combat and service experience would initially be...
Voice of America
North Korea Denies Selling Weapons to Russia
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea on Thursday denied sending weapons to Russia, accusing the United States of spreading rumors about such a sale to tarnish Pyongyang’s image. U.S. officials earlier this month said Russia was in the process of “purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from...
Voice of America
More Than 1,300 Arrests in Russia Mobilization Protests, Monitor Says
Moscow — More than 1,300 people have been arrested at demonstrations across Russia against President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a partial mobilization of civilians to fight in Ukraine, a police monitoring group said Wednesday. The OVD-Info monitoring group counted at least 1,332 people detained at rallies in 38 cities...
Voice of America
Iran Protests Against Woman’s Death in Hijab Case Spread to 16 Provinces
Washington — Iranians have intensified their protests against last week’s death of a young woman detained by police enforcing Iran’s strict hijab rules, spreading their demonstrations to more parts of the country and engaging in bolder acts of defiance toward their Islamist rulers. Citizen journalist videos posted...
Voice of America
State Department Recap: September 15-21, 2022
State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week. The United States slapped Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to hold referendums on four occupied Ukrainian regions to join Russia, which has been widely seen as a prelude to annexation of those territories. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined diplomats from other countries to call out Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Sept. 22
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:15 p.m.: NATO on Thursday condemned Moscow's plans to hold referendums in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and called on all states to reject what it called "Russia's blatant attempts at territorial conquest,” Reuters reported.
