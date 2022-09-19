Today's mortgage and refinance rates: September 19, 2022 | Rates keep rising ahead of Fed meeting

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is expected to again wield its most powerful weapon in trying to tame the hottest inflation in four decades: raising interest rates. Forecasters predict the central bank will boost the federal funds rate by another 0.75%, which would mark its third consecutive increase of that size and its fifth rate hike overall this year. With inflation remaining stubbornly high, some economists say the Fed could take an even more drastic step by hiking rates a full percentage point. Whatever happens, one thing seems clear: It's about to become even more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow...

