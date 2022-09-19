Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
SAPD: Altercation on West Side sends man to hospital with knife wounds
SAN ANTONIO – One man is in the hospital and another is on the run following an altercation that turned into a stabbing on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. in 200 block of Aldama Street, not...
KTSA
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
KSAT 12
Video: Shooting of South Side home, vehicle caught on camera. Crime Stoppers, police seek tips
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the shooting of a home and vehicle on the city’s South Side. The incident occurred on Friday, April 1 at a home in...
KSAT 12
SAPD releases names of officer, suspect he killed in shooting on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday released a preliminary report of a fatal shooting that includes the names of a wanted suspect and the officer who fatally shot him. According to the report, two officers were notified about a 28-year-old man on a bicycle wanted...
news4sanantonio.com
Man dies in middle of Northwest Side street after being victim of hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being a victim of a hit-and-run on the Northwest Side. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Arcadia Creek. Police said when they arrived, they found the man in the street with severe injuries. EMS...
KSAT 12
Driver of stolen vehicle rams police car, causes crash at West Side intersection, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say as many as five people may have injuries as a result of two West Side crashes that were caused by a driver attempting to get away from officers late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ceralvo...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested in West Side apartment shooting, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting where one man was found dead inside an apartment on the West Side. Darryl Love II, 18, is facing a murder charge for the death of 33-year- old Carlos Madrazo. The shooting happened on Sept. 8...
dallasexpress.com
Texas Man Allegedly Killed by Police During Arrest Struggle
A San Antonio police officer ended up fatally shooting a man while attempting to arrest him on the west side of the city, according to a statement from Police Chief William McManus. On Saturday morning, the San Antonio Police Department received a call from the dead man’s family reporting that...
Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
Person stabbed trying to break up argument between couple
SAN ANTONIO — A person was stabbed trying to break up a fight between a couple, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue. Authorities said the information is preliminary, but a man and a woman were arguing...
KTSA
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to May shooting death on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is now a fourth suspect in police custody after the May shooting death of a man in front of his girlfriend on the northeast side. San Antonio police say 20-year-old Arturo Reyes is the latest suspect arrested, and he joins 19-year-old Joseph Ortiz, 20-year-old Aaron Trevino and 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez in facing a capitol murder charge in the death of Takhai Charles Michael.
'He doesn't deserve it': Truck stolen from San Antonio man fighting lung cancer
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man fighting cancer now has to find an alternative way to get to his medical appointments after criminals stole his truck. The avocado-green 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup is Gary Spears's only vehicle, and a model which is no longer even in production. Spears,...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
KTSA
Man intentionally crashes stolen car into police vehicle and another car while trying to get away
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who slammed a stolen car into a police vehicle and another car is facing a long list of charges. San Antonio Police Officers spotted the stolen car on Guadalupe Street at around 11 P.M. Wednesday. The officers tried to stop the vehicle...
Woman attacked while walking trail near Brackenridge park
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking into an unprovoked early morning attack that took place near Brackenridge Park on Tuesday. A woman who was taking a walk told police a man passed her, and then turned around, ran up behind her and punched her in the face without warning. She was walking along with her companion.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
San Antonio officer fatally shoots man during arrest
A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities. Police had been called to the city’s west side after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepson, tells police he charged at him outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot by his stepfather at a home on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. Police said they first responded to a call for a disturbance at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Summit Ave., near Fredericksburg Road.
