San Antonio, TX

dallasexpress.com

Texas Man Allegedly Killed by Police During Arrest Struggle

A San Antonio police officer ended up fatally shooting a man while attempting to arrest him on the west side of the city, according to a statement from Police Chief William McManus. On Saturday morning, the San Antonio Police Department received a call from the dead man’s family reporting that...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge

SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
KTSA

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to May shooting death on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is now a fourth suspect in police custody after the May shooting death of a man in front of his girlfriend on the northeast side. San Antonio police say 20-year-old Arturo Reyes is the latest suspect arrested, and he joins 19-year-old Joseph Ortiz, 20-year-old Aaron Trevino and 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez in facing a capitol murder charge in the death of Takhai Charles Michael.
KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
Fox News

San Antonio officer fatally shoots man during arrest

A San Antonio police officer fatally shot a man during an arrest on Sunday, according to authorities. Police had been called to the city’s west side after being contacted by the man’s family, who had told authorities he had 11 warrants for his arrest, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reporters.
KSAT 12

Crime Stoppers seeks tips into Circle-K robbery on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying two men wanted in a robbery of a Circle-K store on the city’s North Side. According to police, on Sept. 9, two men entered a Circle-K located at 12070 Blanco Road with weapons and threatened a clerk for money.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

