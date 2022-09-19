Daily Bullets (Sept. 19): Who Ranked the Pokes Highest and Lowest, What We Learned in Non-Conference Play

Read full article on original website
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Max: Gundy Breaks Down Film of Arizona State Game
The Cowboys don’t play this week, but the fine people at OSU Max provided us with some content to share with you all. For the uninitiated, OSU Max is a video subscription services through OSU Athletics that brings a ton of behind-the-scenes content like mini documentaries following OSU’s teams and athletes, sit-down interviews with coaches, players and former players, and exclusive film breakdowns.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Cowboys’ Inexperienced Secondary Prepping for First Big 12 Test in Baylor
STILLWATER — The Cowboys’ secondary has been put under a microscope this season, as the inexperienced group has tried to mesh together through Oklahoma State’s nonconference slate. Oklahoma State doesn’t have a game this weekend, but the Cowboys prep for Big 12 play and a conference title...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Basketball Releases Nonconference Schedule for 2022-23 Season
It took a while, but the Cowboys’ nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season is finally here. Nov. 3– vs. Ouachita Baptist (Exhibition) Nov. 18 — vs. UCF (The Bahamas) Nov. 20 — vs. DePaul or Santa Clara (The Bahamas) Nov. 25 — vs. Tulsa. Nov....
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Hooper Dennis Parker Includes Oklahoma State in Top 5
Basketball recruiting is coming down to crunch time, and Oklahoma State is still in on a handful of high-level prospects. Dennis Parker, a four-star hooper from Virginia, released his Top 5 on Tuesday: Oklahoma State, Missouri, USC, NC State and Georgetown. Listed at 6-foot-7, Parker is ranked as highly as the No. 59 player in the 2023 cycle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Forward Justin McBride Commits to Oklahoma State
I guess its a well rounded class. Does any one know how many scholarships we actually have next year. I think it’ll work out we lost that kid. We burn 2 scholarships of the 3. We at four guys now. I hate get to big of a class it...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Tired of Talking Bedlam, Calls Out OU for Gaslighting the Situation
STILLWATER — Mike Gundy knew another round of Bedlam questions was coming, and he took time to prepare. Bedlam, the rivalry between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, had another funeral Tuesday morning when Brett McMurphy reported that the rivalry would end when Oklahoma leaves for the SEC. It’s something Gundy and OSU’s brass have suggested for a while now. But one part of McMurphy’s report that stood out came from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Videos: Gundy, Players Talk Bye Week
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team has an open week this week as the team resets ahead of a Big 12 title rematch against Baylor on Oct. 1. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Mike Gundy, Brennan Presley, Jason Taylor and Preston Wilson met with reporters to discuss how things are going.
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Football Recruiting: Cowboys Offer Pair of JUCO Offensive Linemen
Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has brought a junior college prospect to Stillwater the past two cycles, and he is on the hunt for his next JUCO product. Dickey offered a pair of junior college standouts Monday, one of which is already committed to an SEC program. Isaiah...
RELATED PEOPLE
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on the (Indefinite) Death of Bedlam Football
Monday’s news break of Bedlam football likely being done should come as no surprise. Higher ups have been angling this way since Oklahoma made its intentions of joining the SEC known last summer. But that still doesn’t make the end of a series that has gone on since 1904...
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU, OU ADs Say Bedlam Series Will End When OU Joins the SEC
The latest casualty of the pursuit of greed conference realignment officially claimed a big victim as Bedlam is set to die when Oklahoma imminently joins the SEC. Both OU’s and OSU’s athletic directors told Brett McMurphy that the series will end with realignment shaking up the Big 12 as we know it. OU is set to leave for the SEC in 2025 (or potentially sooner).
Yukon-Mustang High School Football Rivalry Being Renamed
The game, which has been played since 1974, will now be known as "Canadian County Bedlam." Mustang currently leads the series 30-20, and this year's game kicks off at Yukon High School at 7 p.m.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Friday Night Highlights: Flores and Gretna Remain Unbeaten
It was a lighter week for Oklahoma State’s 2023 recruiting class with a handful of prospects being on byes and a few more missing games because of injuries. But there is still some action to recap. Here is a look at how the Pokes’ pledges played with stats via MaxPreps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Cross-country trail created in Moore after three students killed in 2020
MOORE, Okla. — Moore Norman Technology Center (MNTC) Workforce & Economic Development Director Joe Ely said it all started with just one question: “Can we use the hill on your property to train?”. Moore cross-country runners have taken their practice to main roads around town for decades. But...
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
ocolly.com
What's happening in Stillwater this week
Already one month into the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the south lobby of the library. RuffRuff Reboot - Student Union. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on...
Gift from late princess to create new Russian studies center at OU
The University of Oklahoma has received a $2 million gift, along with many items of significant historical value, from the estate of a Russian princess.
Oklahoma State Fair taking extra safety precautions
The Oklahoma State Fair is taking extra measures to make sure you and your kids are safe.
Comments / 0