Stillwater, OK

Daily Bullets (Sept. 19): Who Ranked the Pokes Highest and Lowest, What We Learned in Non-Conference Play

By Steven Mandeville
pistolsfiringblog.com
 3 days ago
OSU Max: Gundy Breaks Down Film of Arizona State Game

The Cowboys don’t play this week, but the fine people at OSU Max provided us with some content to share with you all. For the uninitiated, OSU Max is a video subscription services through OSU Athletics that brings a ton of behind-the-scenes content like mini documentaries following OSU’s teams and athletes, sit-down interviews with coaches, players and former players, and exclusive film breakdowns.
Four-Star Hooper Dennis Parker Includes Oklahoma State in Top 5

Basketball recruiting is coming down to crunch time, and Oklahoma State is still in on a handful of high-level prospects. Dennis Parker, a four-star hooper from Virginia, released his Top 5 on Tuesday: Oklahoma State, Missouri, USC, NC State and Georgetown. Listed at 6-foot-7, Parker is ranked as highly as the No. 59 player in the 2023 cycle.
Mike Gundy Tired of Talking Bedlam, Calls Out OU for Gaslighting the Situation

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy knew another round of Bedlam questions was coming, and he took time to prepare. Bedlam, the rivalry between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma, had another funeral Tuesday morning when Brett McMurphy reported that the rivalry would end when Oklahoma leaves for the SEC. It’s something Gundy and OSU’s brass have suggested for a while now. But one part of McMurphy’s report that stood out came from OU athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Videos: Gundy, Players Talk Bye Week

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team has an open week this week as the team resets ahead of a Big 12 title rematch against Baylor on Oct. 1. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Mike Gundy, Brennan Presley, Jason Taylor and Preston Wilson met with reporters to discuss how things are going.
OSU Football Recruiting: Cowboys Offer Pair of JUCO Offensive Linemen

Oklahoma State offensive line coach Charlie Dickey has brought a junior college prospect to Stillwater the past two cycles, and he is on the hunt for his next JUCO product. Dickey offered a pair of junior college standouts Monday, one of which is already committed to an SEC program. Isaiah...
Five Thoughts on the (Indefinite) Death of Bedlam Football

Monday’s news break of Bedlam football likely being done should come as no surprise. Higher ups have been angling this way since Oklahoma made its intentions of joining the SEC known last summer. But that still doesn’t make the end of a series that has gone on since 1904...
OSU, OU ADs Say Bedlam Series Will End When OU Joins the SEC

The latest casualty of the pursuit of greed conference realignment officially claimed a big victim as Bedlam is set to die when Oklahoma imminently joins the SEC. Both OU’s and OSU’s athletic directors told Brett McMurphy that the series will end with realignment shaking up the Big 12 as we know it. OU is set to leave for the SEC in 2025 (or potentially sooner).
Friday Night Highlights: Flores and Gretna Remain Unbeaten

It was a lighter week for Oklahoma State’s 2023 recruiting class with a handful of prospects being on byes and a few more missing games because of injuries. But there is still some action to recap. Here is a look at how the Pokes’ pledges played with stats via MaxPreps.
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
What's happening in Stillwater this week

Already one month into the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in the south lobby of the library. RuffRuff Reboot - Student Union. Pete’s Pet Posse will meet on...
STILLWATER, OK

