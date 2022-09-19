ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moorestown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorestown, NJ
Moorestown, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.The incident is under investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

County Sheriff’s Office recognized for heroic effort

Gloucester County Commissioner Nicholas DeSilvio attended Sheriff Sammons’ State of the Office meeting where he was proud to recognize and honor Gloucester County Sheriff K9 Shiloh and her handlers GCSO Officer Alexander Molnar and GCSO Officer Thomas Accoglio with a Proclamation for their successful rescue of three missing boys who were lost in a wooded area in Magnolia last month.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#Moorestown High School
fox29.com

Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk

A school bus t-boned an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
fox29.com

Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars

A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy