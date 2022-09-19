Read full article on original website
Teen carjacked at gunpoint while buying milk at Devon Square Shopping Center
Police say the teen was buying milk at the Devon Square Shopping Center when two suspects jumped into his car.
fox29.com
$100K reward offered for information on fatal Black Friday shooting in East Mount Airy
PHILADELPHIA - A $100,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in a November 2021 homicide in East Mount Airy. According to Philadelphia Police, the Citizen Crime Commission is offering $80,000 and the City of Philadelphia is offering the remaining $20,000 reward. PREVIOUS: Police: Man, 30,...
fox29.com
Police: 15-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Montgomery County, DA's office investigating
NARBERTH, Pa. - An investigation is underway after a teenager was injured in a Narberth shooting on Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. The DA's Office says a gun was discharged by juveniles inside a home in Narberth, leaving one injured with a non-life-threatening injury. A...
fox29.com
Elderly woman hospitalized for trauma after suspects rob her home in Delaware County
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. - Prospect Park Police are investigating a theft against an elderly woman who they say was simply gardening in her front yard when she was taken advantage of by two suspects. On September 12, police say an 83-year-old woman was approached by two suspects, who they later...
Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.The incident is under investigation.
thesunpapers.com
County Sheriff’s Office recognized for heroic effort
Gloucester County Commissioner Nicholas DeSilvio attended Sheriff Sammons’ State of the Office meeting where he was proud to recognize and honor Gloucester County Sheriff K9 Shiloh and her handlers GCSO Officer Alexander Molnar and GCSO Officer Thomas Accoglio with a Proclamation for their successful rescue of three missing boys who were lost in a wooded area in Magnolia last month.
3 critically injured in head-on crash in Fairmount Park
Three people were injured in a head-on crash in Fairmount Park.
Police: Man shot after argument with driver in Center City Philadelphia
According to Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker, the victim, who appeared to be intoxicated, was shot during an argument with a driver.
fox29.com
3 students sent to hospital after school bus crash in West Philadelphia, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - The morning school run took a terrifying turn for a group of students as their bus crashed at a West Philadelphia intersection Tuesday morning. Officials say three students were onboard when a school bus crashed on the corner of 52nd and Spruce Street. The bus was on its way to Dobbins High School.
phl17.com
Man, woman wanted for robbing a Germantown Rita’s Water Ice store at gunpoint
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia is searching for two individuals who robbed a Rita’s Water Ice store in the city’s Germantown section. The incident happened on September 4 2022, at 5815 Wayne Avenue around 5:30 pm,. According to police, a black BMW pulled behind an unknown woman when she approached...
fox29.com
Man killed in nighttime double shooting in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - One man is dead and another is injured after police say they were shot Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Lawncrest neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 26-year-old...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Onto West Philly Sidewalk
A school bus t-boned an SUV in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, leaving the vehicles up on the sidewalk and three children in the hospital. As SkyForce10 hovered overhead after 6:30 a.m., you could see the damaged SUV on the sidewalk between the yellow bus and a restaurant at the corner of South 52rd and Spruce streets.
fox29.com
Gloucester County man, 51, arrested for animal cruelty, police say
WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. - West Deptford Police arrested a man who they say caused extensive injuries to a cat at an apartment complex in Gloucester County. On Sunday, at around 10:14 p.m., West Deptford Police say they responded to the area of Forrest Creek Lane in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex in West Deptford to speak with a woman who they say had a doorbell camera video of a man abusing a cat.
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
Man caught on camera slamming cat on ground, tossing it into dumpster, police say
A man was arrested Monday after he was allegedly caught on a West Deptford resident’s doorbell camera system slamming a cat to the ground multiple times and tossing it into a dumpster, police said. The resident, an unidentified woman who lives in the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex, called the...
Tow truck driver sought for fatal hit-and-run in Germantown
Police say a tow truck ran a red light and crashed into the 51-year-old man's car, killing him.
Man caught on camera stealing car in South Philadelphia
"As I am reporting to an officer that my car had been stolen, my neighbor noticed his car had been ransacked," said Alyson McCulley.
fox29.com
Suspect drives U-Haul onto guarded, private lot in Bridesburg and steals food truck, other appliances
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia business owners woke up shocked on Sunday morning when they realized their three-week-old food truck had vanished. Philadelphia police say at around 5:30 Sunday morning, someone drove a U-Haul truck onto a private lot in Bridesburg and left with the Lui's Kitchen Food Truck attached to its trailer.
phl17.com
Man robbed after being forced into his home by a gunman in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Man forced into his home by a gunman and was robbed in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on the 1500 block of North Sydenham Street around 11:45 pm Tuesday. According to police, a 21-year-old man was walking to his him home when he was...
fox29.com
Girl struck by vehicle while crossing the street in Bucks County hit-and-run, police say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police say an investigation is underway after a juvenile pedestrian was hit by a fleeing vehicle earlier this week in Bucks County. A girl was crossing the street when she was reportedly struck by a black Subaru that did not stop. She suffered minor injuries. The...
