Flint, MI

Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.

Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO

SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
Valley Lutheran community supporting teen battling cancer

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Valley Lutheran community is rallying around one of their own as he continues to battle cancer. Monday night, every member of the varsity boys soccer team wore orange socks during their game against Saginaw Nouvel to support Jack Koltvedt, a sophomore at Valley Lutheran who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Jury awards $100K; woman says she lost job over Flint data

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A jury awarded $100,000 to a woman who lost her job after refusing to falsify results of blood tests for children who were exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint, a lawyer said Tuesday.April Cook-Hawkins worked for four to five months at the Genesee County health department before being forced to quit in 2016, Carol Laughbaum said.The department said Cook-Hawkins was ousted over her performance, but the jury didn't accept that reason last Friday and awarded $100,000 for emotional distress, Laughbaum said."They said she wasn't a team player. Virtually nothing at trial showed she wasn't a team...
Powers Catholic High School names new president

FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
Isaiah Oliver to headline Flint's longest-running lip-sync review 'Mott, Motown & More'

FLINT, Michigan — For the first time in three years, a beloved annual event will once again be held in person next week at Mott Community College (MCC). “Mott, Motown & More” is Flint’s longest-running lip sync review, and performances will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Mott Memorial Building Auditorium.
Former Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse

THE FORMER LULA’S LOUISIANA COOKHOUSE structure in downtown Owosso will be entirely demolished. Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on S. Washington Street was damaged by an early morning fire on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The adjoining structures north and south of Lula’s were damaged in the fire, but not as extensively as the Lula’s building. The adjoining buildings will be kept.
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Bay City Suspends Top Cop

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
