‘We’re going shopping for a new school board:’ Teachers condemn Flint board’s dysfunction
FLINT, MI – To send a message, each member of the Flint Board of Education received a copy of the book “Robert’s Rules of Order for Dummies” during public comment at yesterday’s meeting. Flint’s board gained attention last week for infighting and inefficiency that’s plagued...
Mental health court graduation offers Flint man second chance
FLINT, MI - Flint resident Aaron Richards expected to come to court Wednesday afternoon to hear the announcement of his mental health court graduation. What the 30-year-old did not expect to happen was Probate Judge Jennie Barkey to announce the clearance of his felony record. Richards, who pleaded guilty in...
NRDC blasts Flint for failing to complete water service line work by September deadline
FLINT, MI -- The city is falling down on the job of excavating and replacing the last of its lead and galvanized steel water service lines, only starting the work that remains weeks before a Sept. 30 deadline, the Natural Resources Defense Council says. The NRDC said in a news...
Hemlock Semiconductor Co. could see $27M transfer from state for expanded operations
Whether to approve millions for the expanded operations of Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation in Michigan was the question on lawmakers minds when the House Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday, Sept 21. The contingency fund request would provide $27 million in state funding to Michigan’s Strategic Site Readiness Program for a performance-based...
Jury awards $100K to health worker who said Flint blood lead data was falsified
FLINT, MI -- A former Genesee County Health Department secretary who claimed she was forced to resign after refusing to falsify the results of blood lead tests of Flint children has been awarded $100,000 in damages by a Genesee Circuit Court jury. Attorneys for the county and April Cook-Hawkins confirmed...
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
nbc25news.com
Some Genesee County employees will now be able to work remotely under new policy
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some employees for Genesee County will now be able to work remotely. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new hybrid working model on Wednesday, allowing for some county employees to work from home in certain situations. Not all employees will be...
As grim milestone nears, Saginaw hospital event to reflect on pandemic’s toll
SAGINAW, MI — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact community health, officials with Covenant HealthCare plan to host an event there to help people healing mentally from the global health crisis. Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson with the Saginaw hospital, said individuals can attend “Pillars of Light,” an outdoor...
MyMichigan Health names new president and CEO
SAGINAW, MI — Six months after the unexpected death of Diane Postler-Slattery, MyMichigan Health has a new director and CEO. The MyMichigan Health Board of Directors has named senior vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Lydia A. Watson as president and CEO of MyMichigan Health effective Dec. 1, according to a MyMichigan Health news release.
WNEM
Valley Lutheran community supporting teen battling cancer
SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The Valley Lutheran community is rallying around one of their own as he continues to battle cancer. Monday night, every member of the varsity boys soccer team wore orange socks during their game against Saginaw Nouvel to support Jack Koltvedt, a sophomore at Valley Lutheran who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Powers Catholic High School names new president
FLINT, MI – Timothy Gallic, a longtime Catholic school administrator across the country, will replace Rory Mattar as Powers Catholic High School president this fall. Gallic was named as Powers Catholic High School President by Most Reverend Earl Boyea, Bishop of Lansing, who oversaw the hiring process. He will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University freshman wants more done to protect students after attack near campus
EAST LANSING, Mich. – A freshman at Michigan State University said she was attacked near campus and even though she got away, she is worried about the safety of other students. The attack happened during sorority rush week in the area of Burcham Drive and Abbot Road in East...
flintside.com
Isaiah Oliver to headline Flint's longest-running lip-sync review 'Mott, Motown & More'
FLINT, Michigan — For the first time in three years, a beloved annual event will once again be held in person next week at Mott Community College (MCC). “Mott, Motown & More” is Flint’s longest-running lip sync review, and performances will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. in the Mott Memorial Building Auditorium.
owossoindependent.com
Former Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse
THE FORMER LULA’S LOUISIANA COOKHOUSE structure in downtown Owosso will be entirely demolished. Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on S. Washington Street was damaged by an early morning fire on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The adjoining structures north and south of Lula’s were damaged in the fire, but not as extensively as the Lula’s building. The adjoining buildings will be kept.
WNEM
Police respond to incident at Bridgeport High School
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers are currently responding to an incident at Bridgeport High School. Students were sent home Thursday afternoon. Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more about this developing story.
HometownLife.com
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
wsgw.com
Bay City Suspends Top Cop
Bay City Manager Dana Muscott has suspended the city’s Director of Public Safety following a citizen complaint. A statement from Muscott’s Office issued Sunday evening says the City will be cooperating with the Michigan State Police on any investigation they may undertake. The city has placed Michael Cecchini...
