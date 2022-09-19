ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MAD MIKE
3d ago

Ponder this -if that useless president did his job and secured the boarder - all these poor immigrants wouldn’t be having their feelings hurt now would they ? Point the blame where it duly belongs not this Governor✍️

Justine K.
3d ago

Of course he left out 1 Texas Mayor who is also bussing them out... DEMOCRATIC MAYOR LESSER from El Paso is doing the exact same thing!!! CNN & MSNBC are conveniently leaving that part out !!!!

Lupe Luna
3d ago

The immigrants were transported to different locations just as Joe Biden is doing in the middle of the night. Democrats are being to the test. They claim they are sanctuary cities and they are not racist. Well, it proved them wrong. They are NOT sanctuary cities and they ARE racist. It Has nothing to do with what happened to Black people before. Stop spreading misinformation!

Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Toby Hazlewood

Another Poll Projects That a Ron DeSantis Victory May Not Be Assured in Florida’s Gubernatorial Election in November

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's just one month since a poll of progressive voters carried out by Florida Watch and Progress Florida suggested that a second term for Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was far from assured. That poll positioned that the incumbent governor wasn't guaranteed 50% of votes.
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

