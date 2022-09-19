ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’

Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below. The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I...
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan Gray
NME

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died

Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
NME

Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’

Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Sm Entertainment#Nme#K Pop#American#Maniac
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Believed They Were the Messiah, the Flash Was Jesus of the Multiverse: Report

A month after Ezra Miller said they would enter treatment to deal with “complex mental health issues,” a new report details the actor’s disturbing downward spiral over the past two years, with Miller believing they were “the Messiah.” According to Vanity Fair, Miller’s mental health issues began to worsen in March 2020 at the onset of Covid-19, when work on their film projects — including the Fantastic Beasts sequel — abruptly came to a halt. With “no plan,” Miller traveled to Iceland, where the actor’s issues first grabbed headlines after they were filmed choking a woman in Reykjavik. In Iceland, Miller...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival

Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’

Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Goes Edgy In Maxi Dress With Pointy Shoulders & Stiletto Boots to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson has received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Twenty years after she won the inaugural season of “American Idol,” the singer was recognized with the 2,733rd star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles today. The Emmy Award-winning talk show host was joined by her two children River and Remington Blackstock as well as former “American Idol” judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. Clarkson looked chic for the occasion, posing for photos in a black velvet dress. The piece had pointy shoulder pads, a scooped sweetheart neckline and slightly flared skirt. To amp up her look, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

U2’s Bono opens up in new memoir about losing his mother

U2 frontman Bono has opened up about the death of his mother in his forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The 576-page volume is due to land on November 1 via publishing house Alfred A. Knopf (and in audiobook form via Penguin Random House) – and, as its title implies, will explore the origins of 40 key songs in U2’s discography. Each chapter is named for the song it covers, with Bono’s life story weaved throughout the book.
MUSIC
Deadline

‘Boy Meets World’: Trina McGee Opens Up About Why Angela Was Missing From Series Finale Episode

Trina McGee is opening up about what really happened in the series finale of Boy Meets World and why her character was missing from the episode. McGee portrayed Angela Moore for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom and during an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she talked about why she was not in the last episode of the series. “I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our...
TV SERIES
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke tease adult Rhaenyra and Alicent

House Of The Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have teased how their characters Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower have changed in the transition to adulthood. In the sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel, set to premiere on Sunday on HBO, the show will jump forward a decade with D’Arcy and Cooke in the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, previously played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy