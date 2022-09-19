Read full article on original website
NME
Listen to Jamie xx’s new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’
Jamie xx has shared his new disco-infused single ‘Kill Dem’ – listen below. The track – teased yesterday (September 19) – is the follow-up to ‘Let’s Do It Again’, which was released in April. Speaking about the track, Jamie xx said: “I...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Margot Robbie says she was 'mortified' when 'Barbie' photos with Ryan Gosling leaked: 'So embarrassed'
Margot Robbie says she was mortified after pictures from the 'Barbie' set were leaked of her and Ryan Gosling in Venice Beach.
Ezra Miller reportedly demanded that Susan Sarandon pay tribute to their 'altar' after the actor wasn't invited to her dinner party
Ezra Miller has women make offerings at their so-called "altar," according to a friend, said to contain "bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines."
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
NME
Ezra Miller believed they were a “Messiah” and recruited followers “in a period of vulnerability”, new report alleges
A new report investigating Ezra Miller’s recent controversies, arrests and legal issues has alleged that the actor believed they were a “Messiah”, “recruited” young people into their circle and “verbally and emotionally abused those around them”. The report, published by Vanity Fair on...
NME
Adora drops preview for debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’
Adora has dropped a preview for her debut mini-album ‘Adorable REbirth’ ahead of its release next week. The new “album sampler” for the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming debut EP was unveiled earlier today (September 22) and features brief snippets of all five tracks to be included in the forthcoming record. ‘Adorable REbirth’ is due for release next week on September 26 at 6pm KST.
James Cameron Admits He Played The ‘Titanic’ Card When Clashing With The Studio Over The Original Avatar Film
James Cameron still had to fight the studio over Avatar, even after the success of Titanic.
Ezra Miller Believed They Were the Messiah, the Flash Was Jesus of the Multiverse: Report
A month after Ezra Miller said they would enter treatment to deal with “complex mental health issues,” a new report details the actor’s disturbing downward spiral over the past two years, with Miller believing they were “the Messiah.” According to Vanity Fair, Miller’s mental health issues began to worsen in March 2020 at the onset of Covid-19, when work on their film projects — including the Fantastic Beasts sequel — abruptly came to a halt. With “no plan,” Miller traveled to Iceland, where the actor’s issues first grabbed headlines after they were filmed choking a woman in Reykjavik. In Iceland, Miller...
Brad Pitt makes his debut as a sculptor in Finland exhibition
The "Bullet Train" actor shows his art in public for the first time in a group show with musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago.
NME
Grimes teases her “girl group debut” will be through songs on her new album
Grimes has teased that her “girl group debut” will happen through songs on her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’. The musician is preparing to release the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which she recently told fans is done and could be issued in two volumes.
Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival
Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
NME
Jesse Jo Stark explores “duality of love” on dramatic new single ‘Lipstick’
Jesse Jo Stark has released her debut studio album ‘Doomed’ – check out the video for her latest single, ‘Lipstick’, below. Comprising 11 tracks, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter’s first full-length record was co-produced with Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood, Benny Blanco) and Michael Harris (Haim, Angel Olsen).
NME
Floating Points drop sizzling new single ‘Problems’
Floating Points – aka Sam Shepherd – has dropped a new single titled ‘Problems’, accompanied by an official music video. The track sees Shepherd collaborate with creative studio Hamill Industries (Pablo Barquín and Anna Diaz) on the official music video. Taking its lead from the...
Kelly Clarkson Goes Edgy In Maxi Dress With Pointy Shoulders & Stiletto Boots to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Kelly Clarkson has received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Twenty years after she won the inaugural season of “American Idol,” the singer was recognized with the 2,733rd star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles today. The Emmy Award-winning talk show host was joined by her two children River and Remington Blackstock as well as former “American Idol” judges Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell. Clarkson looked chic for the occasion, posing for photos in a black velvet dress. The piece had pointy shoulder pads, a scooped sweetheart neckline and slightly flared skirt. To amp up her look, the...
NME
U2’s Bono opens up in new memoir about losing his mother
U2 frontman Bono has opened up about the death of his mother in his forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The 576-page volume is due to land on November 1 via publishing house Alfred A. Knopf (and in audiobook form via Penguin Random House) – and, as its title implies, will explore the origins of 40 key songs in U2’s discography. Each chapter is named for the song it covers, with Bono’s life story weaved throughout the book.
‘Boy Meets World’: Trina McGee Opens Up About Why Angela Was Missing From Series Finale Episode
Trina McGee is opening up about what really happened in the series finale of Boy Meets World and why her character was missing from the episode. McGee portrayed Angela Moore for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom and during an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she talked about why she was not in the last episode of the series. “I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke tease adult Rhaenyra and Alicent
House Of The Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke have teased how their characters Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower have changed in the transition to adulthood. In the sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel, set to premiere on Sunday on HBO, the show will jump forward a decade with D’Arcy and Cooke in the roles of Rhaenyra and Alicent, previously played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively.
