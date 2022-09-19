Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
PETA requests cameras at Tyson Waterloo plant after incidents
The first-of-its kind resource for people dealing with substance abuse in eastern Iowa is now open in Cedar Rapids. A look inside the first brewery ever built in Madison County. Updated: 4 hours ago. We're getting a look inside a 19th century beer cave discovered here in Iowa. Capitol police...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
This Midwest Cannibal and Serial Killer Once Lived in Iowa
As we creep closer to October and the holiday of Halloween, one topic that seems to come up at this time of year is serial killers. We seemingly can't get enough. Why did they do it? What turned them into monsters with no regard for human life? A new Netflix movie that debuts tomorrow takes a look at one of the most infamous serial killers ever. And what many people don't know is that he spent part of his childhood right here in Iowa.
Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks
A former state employee says she was unfairly fired by the Iowa Department of Correctional Services, where workers routinely shopped, watched videos and livestreamed sporting events at their desks. The fired worker also alleges a supervisor pressured her employees to use their state computers to shop the supervisor’s online boutique during the workday. Kristen Johnson […] The post Fired worker claims state employees shopped online, watched videos at desks appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Aggressive encounters during Iowa high school football game under investigation
A new $200 million development, called “CYTown,” will expand the fan experience for Iowa State football and basketball in Ames. Negotiations are on hold for union workers at Ingredion in Cedar Rapids, after the union said Ingredion leaders used armed guards as a form of intimidation- something Ingredion says isn't the case.
KCCI.com
Fiery overnight crash injures one on Interstate 80
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A massive crash and fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oakland Acres in Jasper County overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semitruck was traveling westbound at the 176 mile marker when it hit a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.
iheart.com
Six Students Hurt In Benton County Crash
(Benton County, IA) -- A half dozen students were taken to the hospital today (Wednesday) after a bus crash in Benton County. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 23rd Avenue and 76th Street, three miles northeast of Blairstown. The Sheriff's Office says the bus collided with an S-U-V. The children's injuries are described as non life-threatening. .
Waterloo Spot Shuts Down For Annoying Reason
There's been a decent number of shops and eateries that have been closing recently. Now, a Waterloo business is closing down for a frustrating reason. The past few months have been slightly chaotic in Waterloo due to the road construction. As previously reported, on April 11th road construction began on the Park Avenue Bridge. At the time, officials said that this would cause road closures for approximately a year and a half.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Transit announces fare changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, the Cedar Rapids Transit will resume fare collections with updated fare pricing. Passengers may use a bus pass, participating school ID, exact cash, a Free Fare ID Card, or a blue ticket in order to use the public bus service. Full...
KCRG.com
Evansdale school locked down after ‘disorderly situation’ outside school; subject arrested
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Evansdale are investigating after they say a person allegedly threatened someone before getting in his vehicle and leaving the area. Police said they were called to a “disorderly situation” at about 8 a.m. Wednesday in front of Poyner Elementary School, on Central Avenue. The situation caused the school to activate lockdown procedures.
Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say
A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities said, belonging to a prehistoric Native American.
KCRG.com
City of Cedar Rapids accepting applications for ‘Snow Buddies’ program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may still feel like summer outside on Tuesday, but the city of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for this winter. People can now go to the city’s website to sign up for the Snow Buddies program, which pairs volunteers with people who may need help clearing snow off sidewalks and driveways over the winter months.
KCJJ
IC robbery suspect reaches plea deal
A suspect in a strong-arm robbery at a downtown Iowa City convenience store has reached a plea deal. 23-year-old Lewis Robinson III of 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids entered a guilty plea on Friday. Terms of the deal have not been released. Police say Robinson and an accomplice assaulted the...
KCRG.com
New magnet school in Cedar Rapids set to open in 2023
Linn County Recovery Community Center focuses on peer recovery for those struggling with addiction. It happened at the intersection of 76th street and 23rd avenue - just northeast at Blairstown. The center connects people who struggle with substance use disorders with resources, to give them a more individualized approach to...
KCJJ
Illinois man living in Cedar Rapids accused of threatening Iowa City restaurant patron with loaded firearm
An Illinois man currently living in Cedar Rapids faces charges that he threatened a downtown Iowa City restaurant patron with a loaded firearm. According to arrest records, 27-year-old Traveon Johnson was arguing with his girlfriend at Panchero’s on South Clinton Street just before 2am Sunday when another subject tried to diffuse the situation. Johnson reportedly pulled up his shirt, displayed a firearm that was tucked into his waistband, and asked the man, “What now?”
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of assaulting husband with curtain rod
An argument with her husband that escalated to her repeatedly hitting him with a curtain rod has led to the arrest of an Iowa City woman. Police say that Monday night around 9:45, Ta’Shonna McClinton of Bartlett Road and her husband got into a verbal altercation outside their apartment that continued once they went inside. It reportedly got to the point where she told the man that she was going to call the police, which angered her husband. As he approached McClinton, she grabbed a curtain rod and began to strike him. She allegedly continued to strike him as he hit the ground.
KCRG.com
Motorcycle crash injures one in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids in a single-vehicle crash, according to law enforcement officials. At around 8:40 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash near the corner of Sixth Street SW and Thompson Way. Officers discovered a crashed motorcycle at the scene.
KCRG.com
Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
