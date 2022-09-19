Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Matchups and Memories: Series history between FSU and Boston College
Entering the latter half of September, the Florida State Seminoles are unbeaten and preparing to host the Boston College Eagles at 8 p.m. EST, with the game set to be broadcast on the ACC Network. Jeff Hafley’s team holds a record of 1-2, opening with losses to Virginia Tech and Rutgers before beating Maine last week.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Football continues prime time success, Soccer hosts Louisville
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. The Seminoles have been putting on a prime time show this season, with their first three games under the lights. With a 3-0 record, all eyes are on the Noles.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU players: DE Derrick McLendon, RB Trey Benson, OL D’mitri Emmanuel talk Lousiville, preview Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off an impressive comeback win against the Louisville Cardinals last weekend on the road and look to face the Boston College Eagles at him this Saturday. Head coach Mike Norvell said in his interview on Tuesday that he liked the spirit his players were...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Jordan Travis, leadership ahead of Boston College
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media today ahead of their primetime matchup this weekend at home against the Boston College Eagles. This will be the second time the Noles have had a home game this season with their first being a win against Duquesne in “week 0.” FSU is a 17.5-point favorite according to DraftKings.com and leads the series all time 13-3 and comes into the matchup with a three-game winning streak.
Tomahawk Nation
Blake Nichelson commits to Florida State
Florida State football fans rightfully have been concerned about linebacker recruiting for the past few seasons, but Mike Norvell and his coaching staff received great news today with blue-chip linebacker Blake Nichelson committing to the Seminoles. Nichelson is a 6’3”, 200 pound linebacker from Ripon, CA. The Class of 2023...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell previews Boston College matchup
The Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media on Tuesday after practice ahead of the at-home matchup against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. Norvell said it was good to be back after a Saturday off to help guys recover and implement the...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Johnny Wilson is the ACC WR of the Week
Johnny Wilson is the ACC receiver of the week after his stellar performance vs. Louisville:. Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller met with the media to discuss FSU’s players and its 3-0 start. FSU is favored over by BC by at least two touchdowns. Speaking of BC there are no...
Tomahawk Nation
Making the grade: How Florida State’s offensive line has performed through 3 games
The Florida State Seminoles offensive line helped lead the football team to their third victory of the season, this one over the Louisville Cardinals. This past week’s game was met with adversity as starting left tackle had to leave with a leg injury. FSU inserted seasoned veteran Darius Washington at the tackle spot and the line was able to do something it hasn’t always had the luxury of in the past— rely on it’s depth.
