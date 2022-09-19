Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Battery-operated disinfecting spray starts fire inside ‘large’ GB building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.
pleasantviewrealty.com
24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)
Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
seehafernews.com
City of Green Bay to Install More License Plate Reader Cameras
The City of Green Bay will soon be installing twelve more license plate reader cameras. The City Council approved the $332,000 purchase at their recent meeting, however, it wasn’t quite as many as the Police Department was asking for. Chief Christopher Davis had submitted a request for 28 to...
wiproud.com
Florida man dies after crash in Wisconsin, 2 others injured
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
Fox11online.com
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
wiproud.com
Woman bit at Wisconsin park, PD looking for dog and owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park. According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Police...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man stops truck to urinate & tries directing traffic, later arrested for 6th OWI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After running multiple stop lights, stop signs and getting out of his vehicle multiple times to do various things one man was arrested after an event-filled drive on Green Bay’s east side. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 30-year-old Derek...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Octagon Club to Host Electronics Drive in October
The Two Rivers Octagon Club will be hosting an electronics drive early next month. The event will take place at the J.E. Hamilton Community House, located at 1520 17th Street in Downtown Two Rivers from 9:00 until 1:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring any old electronics such as chargers,...
seehafernews.com
One-Person is dead following a Two Vehicle Crash In Door County
A multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Door County claims the life of a 78-year-old Florida man. The Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident on State Highway 42 north of Walker Road in The Town of Sevastopol around 2:45 p.m. An initial investigation indicated that a vehicle,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Investigating Another Dog Biting
For the second time this week, the Manitowoc Police Department is looking into a dog-biting incident. This one took place at Citizen Park, specifically near the playground on North 18th Street on Tuesday (September 20th). A child was playing near the playground, when one of their parents noticed an adult...
seehafernews.com
Suspect Arrested Following a Burglary in Green Bay
A man has been arrested following a burglary in Green Bay. 55-year-old Gerald Trotter allegedly took electronics and a debit card from Ace Teaching & Consulting located on 520 South Oakland Avenue. Trotter was caught by a surveillance camera entering the building on September 12th, and he was arrested on...
seehafernews.com
Rapids Road Reconstruction Being Planned For 2024
Some road construction projects are in the works for Manitowoc County. One of them, according to County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer, involves a stretch of Rapids Road on Manitowoc’s west side. “Tentatively, Rapids Road from Waldo Boulevard to County Trunk P, the old Bill’s Oil Company site, is scheduled for...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Green Bay police recover guns and significant amount of ammunition
Green Bay police work to get criminal guns off the streets. The police chief discusses their strategy after a recent arrest netted 3 illegally possessed guns. Mother of Columbine shooter encourages mental health care. Updated: 4 hours ago. "The chances that someone you love would do something like this are...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
wiproud.com
Deadly Wisconsin crash kills one, passenger flees the scene
BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving a power pole in Marinette County on Wednesday. Around 4:00 p.m., authorities with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a power pole on fire between State Highway 64 and County P on 3rd Road in the Town of Beaver.
seehafernews.com
One Cantu Brother Bound Over For Trial in Green Bay
One of the two brothers charged with an April murder in Green Bay has been bound over for trial. 40-year-old Gustavo Cantu was in Brown County Court on Tuesday, where Judge Tammy Jo Hock made the ruling that there is enough evidence for the trial to take place. Gustavo, his...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest felon with stolen vehicle, multiple loaded handguns recovered
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the ongoing effort to reduce firearms violence throughout Brown County, the Green Bay Police Department was able to confiscate three guns off the streets during a weekend arrest. According to a Facebook post, when officers arrested a felon suspected of auto theft, they...
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
Police get report of alligator at family park in Wisconsin, DNR says it could be a Black Caiman
KEWASKUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac County were told that an alligator was seen in a pond at a family park. The Kewaskum Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a report of an alligator in a pond at a local park. On September 18 police were told there was an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park.
seehafernews.com
Gas Prices Fall in Some Eastern Wisconsin Counties, Rise in Others
Some Eastern Wisconsin Counties saw their gas prices fall over the last week while others reported increases. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, in Manitowoc County, the average price per gallon fell a penny to $3.41, while Sheboygan County saw a three cent drop to $3.39. However, motorists are...
