Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Battery-operated disinfecting spray starts fire inside ‘large’ GB building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire with capabilities of causing large-scale damage was extinguished thanks to a working sprinkler system on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post, Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the east side of Green Bay around 1:00 a.m. for a fire alarm activation inside a large building.
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

24317 W North Shore Drive Long Lake (Brillion)

Refrigerator, Cooktop, Oven, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Pier Ladder, Sheds, Some Personal Property is Negotiable (1 King Bed, 1 Full Bed, Bedroom Dressers/Night Stands, LR Couch & 3 Chairs) Sellers Personal Property, Ferns & Peonies, Leased Propane Tank. For more photos and information on this and other homes available, visit...
BRILLION, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Green Bay to Install More License Plate Reader Cameras

The City of Green Bay will soon be installing twelve more license plate reader cameras. The City Council approved the $332,000 purchase at their recent meeting, however, it wasn’t quite as many as the Police Department was asking for. Chief Christopher Davis had submitted a request for 28 to...
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Florida man dies after crash in Wisconsin, 2 others injured

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
GREEN BAY, WI
wiproud.com

Woman bit at Wisconsin park, PD looking for dog and owner

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is searching for information about a dog and its owner after a woman was bit near a local park. According to officers the incident happened on Tuesday at Citizen Park near the playground, on North 18th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Police...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Octagon Club to Host Electronics Drive in October

The Two Rivers Octagon Club will be hosting an electronics drive early next month. The event will take place at the J.E. Hamilton Community House, located at 1520 17th Street in Downtown Two Rivers from 9:00 until 1:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring any old electronics such as chargers,...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

One-Person is dead following a Two Vehicle Crash In Door County

A multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Door County claims the life of a 78-year-old Florida man. The Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident on State Highway 42 north of Walker Road in The Town of Sevastopol around 2:45 p.m. An initial investigation indicated that a vehicle,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police Investigating Another Dog Biting

For the second time this week, the Manitowoc Police Department is looking into a dog-biting incident. This one took place at Citizen Park, specifically near the playground on North 18th Street on Tuesday (September 20th). A child was playing near the playground, when one of their parents noticed an adult...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspect Arrested Following a Burglary in Green Bay

A man has been arrested following a burglary in Green Bay. 55-year-old Gerald Trotter allegedly took electronics and a debit card from Ace Teaching & Consulting located on 520 South Oakland Avenue. Trotter was caught by a surveillance camera entering the building on September 12th, and he was arrested on...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Rapids Road Reconstruction Being Planned For 2024

Some road construction projects are in the works for Manitowoc County. One of them, according to County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer, involves a stretch of Rapids Road on Manitowoc’s west side. “Tentatively, Rapids Road from Waldo Boulevard to County Trunk P, the old Bill’s Oil Company site, is scheduled for...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Park reveals plans for former Eagle Nest site

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Parks recently hosted an open house to reveal the master plan for the former Eagle Nest site. Locals say they are looking forward to seeing what the site has to offer. “I think it’s the best thing that they can do it’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Deadly Wisconsin crash kills one, passenger flees the scene

BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving a power pole in Marinette County on Wednesday. Around 4:00 p.m., authorities with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a power pole on fire between State Highway 64 and County P on 3rd Road in the Town of Beaver.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

One Cantu Brother Bound Over For Trial in Green Bay

One of the two brothers charged with an April murder in Green Bay has been bound over for trial. 40-year-old Gustavo Cantu was in Brown County Court on Tuesday, where Judge Tammy Jo Hock made the ruling that there is enough evidence for the trial to take place. Gustavo, his...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Fall in Some Eastern Wisconsin Counties, Rise in Others

Some Eastern Wisconsin Counties saw their gas prices fall over the last week while others reported increases. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, in Manitowoc County, the average price per gallon fell a penny to $3.41, while Sheboygan County saw a three cent drop to $3.39. However, motorists are...
WISCONSIN STATE

