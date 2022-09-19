Read full article on original website
Great Lakes Brewing Co. Christmas Ale 2022 first pour party is set
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s annual first pour party to mark the release of Christmas Ale is Thursday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 11 a.m., with tapping at 11:30 a.m. This year’s release is the 30th anniversary of the cult classic. The launch party draws thousands,...
Cleveland Gaming Classic grows from basement tournament to I-X Center event
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It started with a couple of friends playing Tecmo Bowl. Now, the Cleveland Gaming Classic is Ohio’s largest gaming convention and it’s coming to the I-X Center for the first time this Saturday. The Cleveland Gaming Classic is filled with everything a gamer might...
What will it take for Cleveland to get an airport that’s not a pit?: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks at the very bottom among mid-sized airports in the U.S., according to a recent national survey of customers by J.D. Power. We’re talking about the crowded terminal, expensive food, dirty bathrooms and shortage of parking at Cleveland’s aging airport, on Today in...
Rain, cool weather bring in early steelhead trout: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Walleye and yellow perch fishermen aren’t going to be very happy with the big winds and cool temperatures along the Lake Erie shoreline Friday and Saturday, but steelhead trout anglers are smiling. That’s because surprising numbers of trophy trout from Lake Erie’s world class steelhead...
Popular Halloween-themed Brew at the Zoo is set
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo’s most popular Brew at the Zoo of the year is Saturday, Oct. 1. The theme for the tasting, which is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., is Halloween bash. Guests are encouraged to participate in a costume contest.
The Best Places You NEED to Visit in Mentor, Ohio!
Mentor is not just some random, run-of-the-mill, middle-of-nowhere, corn-growing, Ohio town. Mentor is quite the opposite with a plethora of activities to try out, and places to explore. The city’s energetic, but also relaxing atmosphere contributes to some of the valuable activities, and places you can visit. From beaches on Lake Erie to phenomenal amenities provided by the town, Mentor has a lot to offer.
Where have all the nurses gone? The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My mom has been a registered nurse since she was 19 years old, and now she’s among the 19% of RN’s who are 65 or older. The number of nurses...
Alpha Phi Alpha Homes breaks ground on Residences at Good Park in West Akron
AKRON, Ohio – Alpha Phi Alpha Homes, a nonprofit housing, development and management corporation, broke ground Wednesday on a new property in West Akron called Residences at Good Park. Plans for the new neighborhood, located at 630 Mull Avenue, call for building 89 single-family homes and townhomes. Homes in...
Best Bike shops in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- More and more Americans are realizing that the future of mobility is about more than four wheels. Cycling became a popular lockdown pastime during the coronavirus pandemic. Bike sales in the United States increased by 69% in 2020 compared to the previous year, as outdoor recreation and social distancing became the new norm.
Nine Inch Nails, IngenuityFest and 16 other things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the weather begins to cool, more events start to head indoors, but that doesn’t mean there still isn’t plenty to do outside! Here’s 18 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend an the start of next week. Cleveland...
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
Don’t miss the beauty of Gardenview in Fall: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – If you didn’t get out to Gardenview Horticultural Park this summer, never fear, you still have a couple more weeks. The park will be open until October 15 so make sure to see Gardenview in the Fall. It is exquisite any time of the year.
Theater-for-Young-Audiences spotlights children and families: Talk of the Towns
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio - Theater-for-Young-Audiences USA is the leading national organization for the professional field of theatre for children and families, representing over 1,000-member theatres, organizations, and individual artists across 47 states. Dedicated to ensuring that all young people have access to high-quality theatre experiences, TYA/USA offers a variety of programming and provides a network of exchange that connects professionals working across the industry.
22 Lorain County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
ELYRIA, Ohio - Here are the Lorain County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 655 of the nearly 865 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Lorain County cited were...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is one of the most beautiful states and that it has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking here. Whether you are traveling with your partner and your children or you are traveling with a group of young friends, there is something for everybody. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing weekend getaways ideas to inspire you for your next journey.
Chicago hospital leader tapped as new MetroHealth CEO, starting Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The chief operating officer of a large Chicago hospital devoted to caring for the poor and disenfranchised has been selected to succeed Dr. Akram Boutros as the next president and CEO of Cuyahoga County’s public MetroHealth System. Airica Steed, executive vice president/system chief operating officer...
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Helicopters to patrol Illuminating Company transmission lines throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a blue helicopter flying close to transmission lines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols will be conducted on or around Sept. 23, weather permitting, and are anticipated to take three...
U.S. Postal Service struggles with worker shortage, delivery delays in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and the nation
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A shortage of delivery employees in the U.S. Postal Service has led to slow or no delivery in communities throughout Greater Cleveland, elsewhere in Ohio and across the nation. It’s a problem that was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and continues to linger, as the postal...
ODA Asks Ohioans to Watch for, Kill, Report Spotted Lanternfly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The state agriculture department is again asking us to be on the lookout for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect from Asia that can damage grapevines and fruit trees. The pest has recently been found in Cleveland, and its population...
