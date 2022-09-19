ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

Watertown man charged with substantial battery

By By Ed Zagorski
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 3 days ago

JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Watertown man made his initial appearance in Dodge County Circuit Court earlier this month after being charged in an incident in which he allegedly head-butted another bar patron after being asked to move.

Mark Groh Jr. faces a felony count of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm. If convicted, he faces three years and six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Groh appeared Sept. 6 before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond with the conditions that he have no direct or indirect contact or communications with the victim or the victim’s residence. He was also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not go on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale of alcohol.

According to the criminal complaint, the bartender at Route 67 Saloon in Ashippun reported after 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 that a man came into the tavern and head-butted another man before leaving and traveling south on Highway 67.

The suspect, who was later identified as Groh, had been sitting next to the victim at the bar. The victim asked Groh to move down a little when the fight occurred. Groh left his sunglasses and drink behind when he left the bar, the complaint stated.

The victim said he wasn’t sure what started the fight, but Groh had attacked him, the complaint stated. He said he withdrew himself from the fight when Groh hit him in the face and broke his glasses. The victim also had a cut to his nose and said one of his lower teeth was chipped. He was seen by paramedics, but refused to go to the hospital, according to the complaint.

Deputies were told that the bar received a call from an “angry man” asking for the victim’s first name. The number was later identified as Groh’s. Police went to his home in Watertown, but he was not home, the complaint stated.

Groh did call police later that day and admitted to being in the fight. He said he was the victim and was just defending himself, according to the complaint.

Groh has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 13 in Dodge County Circuit Court.

CBS 58

Milwaukee woman sentenced to 18 months for hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman was sentenced Tuesday in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred back in March. Thirty-one-year-old Amber Corrao was sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison followed by three years of extended supervision. Records show Corrao pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death in August. Prosecutors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Donta Roberts sentenced, 20 years prison in Milwaukee fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donta Roberts on Thursday, Sept. 15 to 20 years in prison and another 15 years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man in Milwaukee in November 2021. A Milwaukee County jury found Roberts, 20, guilty in July of first-degree reckless...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington

RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
BURLINGTON, WI
Watertown, WI
