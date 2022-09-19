ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State Patrol extends speed patrols

The Minnesota State Patrol is turning up the heat on aggressive drivers by extending its Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program through the end of the year. Motorists will continue to see a significant state patrol presence on freeways around the state while troopers focus on excessive speeding.

“Our HEAT patrols are working. Fatalities are down nearly 10% from this time last year, but we’re still seeing too many deadly crashes and too many people driving dangerously,” said Col. Matt Langer, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol. “We’ve heard from Minnesotans that they want to see us on the roads and they want us to stop aggressive drivers. Through these patrols around the state, our troopers can do just that.”

Through December, troopers from neighboring districts will work in teams to saturate a specific enforcement area. In addition to troopers on the freeway, state patrol aviation will be used during HEAT patrols to ensure drivers attempting to flee from traffic stops will be located and held accountable.

The state patrol first began the HEAT program in February to focus on traffic safety while providing an increased law enforcement presence in Minneapolis. In March, HEAT was expanded across the state and extended through the summer. Since its start, troopers have worked over 11,000 hours and logged more than 252,000 miles.

“Our goal is to educate drivers on the dangers of speed along with enforcement,” said Col. Langer. “By following posted speed limits, we all can help keep Minnesotans safer.”

