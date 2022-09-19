Mercs fall to 0-2 on the season

Kelliher/Northome held the McGregor Mercs to just 64 yards of offense Sept. 9 as they rolled up a 43-6 victory over the visiting Mercs.

McGregor had 44 yards on the ground and just 20 yards through the air as they fell to 0-2 on the season. The Mustangs took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter before Connor Barden returned the kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown for the only Merc points of the night. Ethan Bohn led the rushing stats with 58 yards on 16 carries while Kaiden Kellermann was 1-6 for 19 yards. McGregor also lost three fumbles in the game. Leading the defense was Bohn with six tackles and nine assists and Kellermann who had four stops and two assists.

McGregor6 00 0 6

K/Northome 30 6 7 0 43

The McGregor Mercs opened the football season with a 38-8 loss at home to Cook County.

McGregor gained 183 yards, 173 on the ground to 251 for the Vikings but bit plays were the difference in the loss. It was 38-0 when the Mercs finally dented the scoreboard on a 55-yard run by Ethan Bohn in the final period. Bohn rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries to lead McGregor. Kaiden Kellermann ran for the PAT points to complete the scoring. Landon Sorenson led the defense with four tackles and an assist while Cooper Sellers had three stops and a pair of assists and Connor Barden had two tackles and four assists.

Cook County 8 8 22 0 38

McGregor 0 0 0 8 8

McGregor has this week off before returning to action Sept. 23 at Ogilvie.