Designed to deceive: Politically driven industry profits from tracking pregnancies and lying to women

Americans under felony indictment have a right to buy guns, judge rules
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A federal law prohibiting people under felony indictment from buying firearms is unconstitutional, a federal judge in Texas has concluded, citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that significantly expanded gun rights.
Trump news - live: Special master calls Trump’s bluff over allegedly planted docs
Donald Trump’s attorneys have been ordered to say one way or the other whether they actually believe the FBI planted incriminating evidence in the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home — or whether the former president is merely bluffing to save face.The ex-president meanwhile has claimed that as president he had the authority to declassify top secret documents just “by thinking about it”, as he blamed banks themselves for failing to check his company’s valuations.He was speaking on Fox News after New York’s attorney general accused the Trump Organisation of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks. Read More How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez inadvertently sparked the New York attorney general’s Trump lawsuitTrump blames banks over tax valuations saying they shouldn’t have relied on his numbersTrump bizarrely suggests FBI looked for Hillary Clinton’s emails at Mar-a-LagoTrump claims the National Archives has ‘a radical left group of people running that thing’
U.S. House Democrats release framework for bill to restrict members trading stocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats on Thursday released a framework for legislation that would restrict lawmakers and other senior government officials, including the Supreme Court, from trading in stocks.
Jared Kushner says it’s ‘very troubling’ to see migrants used as ‘political pawns’
Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, appeared on Fox News this week and criticized the use of undocumented immigrants as “political pawns.”
IDB directors unanimously recommend removal of Claver-Carone after ethics probe
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Inter-American Development Bank's board of directors voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend removing President Mauricio Claver-Carone after an independent ethics investigation found misconduct, three sources familiar with the vote said.
