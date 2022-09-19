ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Cheatham County Announces Household Hazardous Waste Day

 3 days ago

Household Hazardous Waste Day has been scheduled for Saturday October 8th from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The location is Harpeth Middle School (Parking lot between back of school and EMS).
Harpeth Middle School is located at 170 Harpeth Trail, Kingston Springs, TN 37082

Cheatham County residents’ free dump days will be as follows:
1. Pleasant View & East Cheatham – Saturday, October 15th
2. Ashland City @ West Cheatham – Saturday, October 22nd
3. Kingston Springs & Pegram – Saturday, October 29th

The scales are open 7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m

Should you have any questions please contact Mike Russell at (615) 207-6541.

In an effort to improve communication with residents, the Town of Pegram has established an email notification distribution list. If you’re interested in receiving email updates/reminders regarding Town events, meetings and other important matters, please send your email address to Mayor@pegram.net

