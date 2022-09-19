Read full article on original website
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Weather Visit to J.P. Thomas Elementary School
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — J. P. Thomas Elementary students had a special treat Tuesday when Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight stopped by to talk about all things weather!. Josh used the water cycle and different phases of water to make a cloud in a bottle and demonstrate the effect of pressure changes in the atmosphere.
Record broken! 98 Thursday afternoon in Columbia, SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have been forecasting record heat through the week for Thursday and now it has officially happened. High temperatures have hit at least 98 degrees in Columbia, measured at Columbia Metropolitan Airport. We broke the record as early as 1:30 p.m. when we hit 97...
$50,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions tickets sold in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Mega Millions players should check their tickets. With no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot for Friday has rolled to $301 million. But not before someone in Columbia and Bishopville came close to winning it all last night. LOCAL FIRST |...
Gamecocks Season-Opener Moved to Tuesday, Nov. 8
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s season-opening game vs. South Carolina State at Colonial Life Arena has been moved from Monday, Nov. 7 to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Tip times and television information will be available at a later date for the team’s full 2022-23 schedule. The game will...
Columbia task force talks strategies to tackle homelessness
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- The city of Columbia is taking the next steps to address homelessness just weeks after announcing a multi-million dollar plan to turn the Inclement Weather Center into year-round 'rapid shelters,' which would consist of 50 'mini-homes' for those with nowhere to go. Jamar Ogburn was at...
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
Rabid raccoons confirmed in York and Lexington Counties; one pet exposed
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has confirmed two rapid raccoon found in York and Lexington Counties. According to DHEC, a raccoon was found in York County near Love Street and McConnells Highway E in McConnells, S.C., and has tested positive for rabies.
'Your vote is your voice:' VP Kamala Harris challenges freshman class at S.C. State
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — Freshmen starting their first semesters at S.C. State University tell WACH FOX News they feel empowered after Vice President Kamala Harris challenged them to make an impact on their communities as they begin their college years and beyond. She really helped me like understand why...
From summer to fall in about 24 hours with a late week cold front
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a hot day Tuesday, temperatures will climb a bit more across the Midlands Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see sunshine just about all day Wednesday as we sit under a slightly warmer air mass. That combination should allow us to hit the low to mid...
Lex-Rich 5 phone service down districtwide
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — Lexington-Richland Five School Districts phone service is down districtwide, the district tweeted Tuesday. The district says they are working with the provider on a solution. If you need to contact your child's school, email the teacher or a staff member. The district will notify when...
'It's unacceptable': Families demand action over dangerous playground in Camden city park
Camden, SC — In a story you will see only on WACH FOX News, a tight-knit community is calling for action against the safety conditions of equipment at a playground in the Midlands. Brittany McClung a Camden mother of four tells us a normal day at Scott Park on...
Lexington-Richland 5 announces new "supper program" partnership with DSS
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington-Richland School District Five will soon be offering meals to students in afterschool programs at certain schools as part of a new partnership with the Department of Social Services. Beginning October 1 and ending June 1, the "supper program" will offer free meals to students...
2023 South Carolina Football Schedule Announced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Sept. 20, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference has released the 2023 football schedules for all SEC schools, it was announced Tuesday night. South Carolina has seven home games, four road trips and one neutral site contest slated for the 2023 campaign. South Carolina will open the 2023...
SC military procurement company creating 12 new jobs with new investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — M.G.S., LLC, a military procurement company, announced on Wednesday plans to expand in Richland County. The company’s $3 million investment will create 12 new jobs. M.G.S., LLC is an international procurement and distribution company that assists the government in the acquisition of police and...
Boil Water Advisory for Broad Stone Station
If you live in Broad Stone Station you'll need to boil your water before that much needed cup of coffee. Customers are advised to to vigorously boil water for at least one minute prior to drinking or cooking. According to Columbia officials, residents near the affected area who have lost...
Richland County deputies investigating drowning in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a drowning that occurred Tuesday evening in Irmo. Deputies responded to 1600 Marina Road for a report of a drowning around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20. LOCAL FIRST | Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre...
Columbia Police, Fire Department first responder stuffed animal donation drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department have teamed up with the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods for a stuffed animal donation drive. Donators can drop off stuffed animals on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Eau Claire Print Building at 3907 Ensor Ave in Columbia.
SCDOT seeks public comment on Statewide Transportation Improvement Program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said it's opened up a 21-day public comments period on numerous bridge projects expected to begin in a few years. The projects are a part of the 2021-22 Closed and Load Restricted Bridge Program, which are included in the...
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
Cayce hotel damaged in early morning blaze
CAYCE, SC — The Knight's Inn in Cayce sustaining damaged after an early morning fire. According to City of Cayce Fire Department, crews responded to 1987 Airport Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. They were greeted with smoke and flames coming from the roof and two dwelling units. The fire...
