The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
northforker.com
Eight seasonal dishes to kick off fall on the North Fork
Maple Squash Agnolotti from The Preston House & Hotel (Photo Credit: The Preston House & Hotel). Fall is finally here, and it’s the season of change in more ways than one. Chefs around the North Fork have been switching up their menus, making the most of local harvests and incorporating seasonal ingredients into new offerings.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Single-wide trailer in the ultra-luxury Hamptons asks $1.1M
Don’t call it trailer trash. Spanning just 600 square feet, a single-wide trailer in Montauk — a popular beach destination in the ritzy Hamptons — has hit the market for a cool $1.1 million. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, the upside is that the property is...
northforker.com
Podcast: Sharing North Fork favorites in co-host’s final episode
The potential for downtown Riverhead is one of the things our departing co-host says he looks forward to most about the future of the North Fork. (Credit: Tara Smith) Grant and Michelina pressed record from their new, not yet finished, podcast studio to announce a transition as she takes over as the regular host of the Northforker Podcast.
suffolkcountynews.net
Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival
Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: 19th-century farmhouse but make it your own
We’ve found a home for dreamers and creators. Those with a vision and desire to keep original bones but transform an old house into their dream home. The canvas is a classic mid-19th century farmhouse in the historic district of picturesque Orient. “The house still has its original wrap-around...
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25th will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner, John Papavasilopoulos, will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
27east.com
Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets
As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church
The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island
Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
longisland.com
The Hydrant Hotel Gets New Owners in Revitalization of Existing Riverhead Pet Boarding Business
The Hydrant Hotel, a pet boarding and grooming business, has been purchased by Eva LaMere and Rick Chiorando, President and CEO (respectively) of Austin Williams, a full-service marketing, advertising, digital and public relations agency located in Hauppauge, NY. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Hydrant Hotel, a...
27east.com
Elite Water Rescue Team Splashes Down in Westhampton
Sunny September days combined with the ramping up of riptide-creating hurricane season can be deadly at ocean beaches. Seasonal lifeguards are gone, and while beachgoers are not supposed to go... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
newyorkupstate.com
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
longisland.com
2 Brothers Go Overboard in LI Sound, Spotted by Helicopter and Rescued
LongIsland.com has learned two fishermen had to be saved after going overboard in the Long Island Sound. Suffolk County Marine Police say two brothers from Brooklyn had launched their boat off of Shoreham Beach and were hit with a strong wave, knocking them overboard. The men, ages 30 and 35,...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
Long Island cops save fishing brothers cast overboard by Shoreham
SHOREHAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — Suffolk County police came to the rescue of two brothers who fell overboard while fishing in the Long Island Sound on Monday evening and clung to an inflatable seat cushion until help arrived, authorities said. Sometime after launching their 6-foot inflatable raft off of Shoreham Beach, Gustavo and Gusmil Quinones were […]
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
longislandadvance.net
Really neat cars at the Patchogue Fire Department car show
Oh, that 1970 Chevrolet custom 10 Fleetside truck. When former Patchogue Fire chief Paul Felice saw the car of his dreams, it was love at first sight. “I had to have it,” said Felice, who served as chief from 1980 to 1989. “It caught my eye, and I thought it was different.”
This Deadly Virus Detected for First Time in NY State Deer!
The Department of Environmental Conservation have discovered New York State's very first case of a virus that has proven to be deadly to the deer population. There is no available treatment and no way to prevent this virus from infecting White-tailed deer. What about our pets? What about you and me?
longisland.com
The Regal Deli in Plainview is Closing
According to a post on Facebook Friday night, the owners of the Regal Deli in Plainview are not renewing their lease and plan to shut down the iconic Long Island Kosher Deli by the end of the year. Painview once the home of three (3) delis including Reuven's, Bloomy's and...
darienite.com
Arthur Allen, Firefighter, Sailed to Every Continent in Merchant Marine, Lacrosse and Basketball Coach
Arthur James Allen was born to Barton and Marilyn Allen in Flushing, New York on Sept. 14, 1976, and grew up with his sister Jennifer (Allen) Paterson and brother Bart Allen in Northport, New York. As a child he loved to ride his red fire engine way too fast down...
