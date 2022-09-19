Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Related
northforker.com
Eight seasonal dishes to kick off fall on the North Fork
Maple Squash Agnolotti from The Preston House & Hotel (Photo Credit: The Preston House & Hotel). Fall is finally here, and it’s the season of change in more ways than one. Chefs around the North Fork have been switching up their menus, making the most of local harvests and incorporating seasonal ingredients into new offerings.
27east.com
San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons Rolls into Town This Weekend
Abbondanza. That means abundance in Italian. And this weekend, Hampton Bays will offer an abundance of food, music, games, wares, fireworks and more food, as the San Gennaro Feast of... more. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will hold its annual budget hearing and ... 21 Sep 2022...
longisland.com
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
midislandtimes.com
Local diner closes after 50 year run
September 25th will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner, John Papavasilopoulos, will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group that runs indoor farmers market in Riverhead unveils plans for multimillion dollar ‘food hub’ at the site
The East End Food Institute, which runs the indoor farmers market in Riverhead, has unveiled an ambitious multimillion dollar plan to develop a centralized food processing and distribution facility at its Main Road site. The project, dubbed the East End Food Hub, has an estimated price tag of $15-$20 million....
suffolkcountynews.net
Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival
Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
longisland.com
Petco to Add Veterinary Center Inside Rocky Point Store
At a Brookhaven Town Planning Board meeting on September 12th, a representative for Petco in Rocky Point proposed a facade change to the existing building to add an additional entryway for a veterinary center they are building in the store. The pet supply store will add the 1600 square-foot veterinary...
27east.com
Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets
As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island
Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: 19th-century farmhouse but make it your own
We’ve found a home for dreamers and creators. Those with a vision and desire to keep original bones but transform an old house into their dream home. The canvas is a classic mid-19th century farmhouse in the historic district of picturesque Orient. “The house still has its original wrap-around...
northforker.com
Podcast: Sharing North Fork favorites in co-host’s final episode
The potential for downtown Riverhead is one of the things our departing co-host says he looks forward to most about the future of the North Fork. (Credit: Tara Smith) Grant and Michelina pressed record from their new, not yet finished, podcast studio to announce a transition as she takes over as the regular host of the Northforker Podcast.
27east.com
Elite Water Rescue Team Splashes Down in Westhampton
Sunny September days combined with the ramping up of riptide-creating hurricane season can be deadly at ocean beaches. Seasonal lifeguards are gone, and while beachgoers are not supposed to go... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Single-wide trailer in the ultra-luxury Hamptons asks $1.1M
Don’t call it trailer trash. Spanning just 600 square feet, a single-wide trailer in Montauk — a popular beach destination in the ritzy Hamptons — has hit the market for a cool $1.1 million. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, the upside is that the property is...
27east.com
Southampton Village Will Launch Pilot Program in Attempt To Alleviate Traffic Issues
In an attempt to alleviate the traffic congestion that has been a continued source of frustration and ire for village residents, Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren announced at a work... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
northforker.com
Food is as much about the journey as the destination at these local spots
Korean-style ribs garnished with gummy bears from Maroni Cuisine Southold | Photography by David Benthal. Have you ever had such a great dining experience that it became more than just a meal?. A good dinner out with family and friends is special, to be sure, but there are some dining...
greaterlongisland.com
20 Photos: The Annual Fair at Argyle Park draws in thousands
Greater Long Island newsletters. It was a spectacular day for the Annual Fair at Argyle Park. Thousands of people gathered in at 244 West Main Street in Babylon Village Sunday for one of the largest arts and crafts fairs on Long Island. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees shopped...
longisland.com
The Hydrant Hotel Gets New Owners in Revitalization of Existing Riverhead Pet Boarding Business
The Hydrant Hotel, a pet boarding and grooming business, has been purchased by Eva LaMere and Rick Chiorando, President and CEO (respectively) of Austin Williams, a full-service marketing, advertising, digital and public relations agency located in Hauppauge, NY. Financial details of the purchase were not disclosed. The Hydrant Hotel, a...
Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church
The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
newyorkupstate.com
Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
Southampton mayor wants traffic study done on County Road 39
Mayor Jesse Warren says he has implemented several changes to cut down traffic in his village and now he wants the county to help keep cars moving on the busy road.
Comments / 0