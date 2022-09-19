ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calverton, NY

northforker.com

Eight seasonal dishes to kick off fall on the North Fork

Maple Squash Agnolotti from The Preston House & Hotel (Photo Credit: The Preston House & Hotel). Fall is finally here, and it’s the season of change in more ways than one. Chefs around the North Fork have been switching up their menus, making the most of local harvests and incorporating seasonal ingredients into new offerings.
SOUTHOLD, NY
27east.com

San Gennaro Feast of the Hamptons Rolls into Town This Weekend

Abbondanza. That means abundance in Italian. And this weekend, Hampton Bays will offer an abundance of food, music, games, wares, fireworks and more food, as the San Gennaro Feast of... more. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will hold its annual budget hearing and ... 21 Sep 2022...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
midislandtimes.com

Local diner closes after 50 year run

September 25th will be the last day in business for the iconic Plainview diner. After more than fifty years of being in business, diner owner, John Papavasilopoulos, will hang up his apron strings and close up shop for good. Papavasilopoulos son, Niko, said closing the diner will be bittersweet for...
PLAINVIEW, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Fifth annual Blue Oyster Festival

Basket Auction Donations received from these generous businesses. The Catbird Seat Art Gallery & Vintage Shop | Sayville, NY. The last vestiges of summer, blue skies, fair-weather clouds and the warmth of the sun served as the backdrop for the fifth annual Blue Island Oyster Festival this past Saturday in West Sayville. The event benefited the Blue Island Oyster Foundation and the Save the Great South Bay organizations, dedicated to raising awareness of how to protect the beloved Great South Bay.
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Petco to Add Veterinary Center Inside Rocky Point Store

At a Brookhaven Town Planning Board meeting on September 12th, a representative for Petco in Rocky Point proposed a facade change to the existing building to add an additional entryway for a veterinary center they are building in the store. The pet supply store will add the 1600 square-foot veterinary...
ROCKY POINT, NY
27east.com

Golf-Themed Bar in Southampton Becomes New Haven for Sports Bets

As football season kicks off, East End locals now have a new place to relax, watch sports and better yet — gain strategy to win in online sports betting. Birdies... more. Country Fair Food And Fun At Hallockville Country fairs are known for their extraordinary food ... 12 Sep 2022 by Staff Writer.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

2022 Guide to Halloween Fun on Long Island

Spooktacular entertainment abounds on Long Island. Check out our list of the best places to get ghoulish this Halloween. Our events page has so many fun things to do and see on Long Island. Check it out. Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze: Long Island - Long Island’s most electrifying fall event....
OLD BETHPAGE, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: 19th-century farmhouse but make it your own

We’ve found a home for dreamers and creators. Those with a vision and desire to keep original bones but transform an old house into their dream home. The canvas is a classic mid-19th century farmhouse in the historic district of picturesque Orient. “The house still has its original wrap-around...
ORIENT, NY
northforker.com

Podcast: Sharing North Fork favorites in co-host’s final episode

The potential for downtown Riverhead is one of the things our departing co-host says he looks forward to most about the future of the North Fork. (Credit: Tara Smith) Grant and Michelina pressed record from their new, not yet finished, podcast studio to announce a transition as she takes over as the regular host of the Northforker Podcast.
RIVERHEAD, NY
27east.com

Elite Water Rescue Team Splashes Down in Westhampton

Sunny September days combined with the ramping up of riptide-creating hurricane season can be deadly at ocean beaches. Seasonal lifeguards are gone, and while beachgoers are not supposed to go... more. Hampton Bays The Hampton Bays girls volleyball team is nearing its first Suffolk County playoff ... 22 Sep 2022...
WESTHAMPTON, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Single-wide trailer in the ultra-luxury Hamptons asks $1.1M

Don’t call it trailer trash. Spanning just 600 square feet, a single-wide trailer in Montauk — a popular beach destination in the ritzy Hamptons — has hit the market for a cool $1.1 million. With two bedrooms and one bathroom, the upside is that the property is...
MONTAUK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: The Annual Fair at Argyle Park draws in thousands

Greater Long Island newsletters. It was a spectacular day for the Annual Fair at Argyle Park. Thousands of people gathered in at 244 West Main Street in Babylon Village Sunday for one of the largest arts and crafts fairs on Long Island. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees shopped...
BABYLON, NY
TBR News Media

Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
SMITHTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Marijuana retail opportunities few and far between in Long Island

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. Beryl Solomon sees Long Beach in Nassau County as a perfect place to open a marijuana dispensary – in addition...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

