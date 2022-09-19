Read full article on original website
Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia, one of few states to carry alcoholic version of Mountain Dew
Hard Mtn Dew, the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew, is now available in Virginia — one of the few states to carry it. Virginia is the 9th state to carry the malt beverage, which debuted in February. Other states that carry Hard Mtn Dew include Tennessee, Iowa, Florida, Arkansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Missouri and Nevada.
Big South Fork offers camping, permits for Public Lands Day
ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) — Back country permits and free camping are being offered in celebration of National Public Lands Day at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park is offering back country permits and one night's camping at the Alum Ford Campground...
One dead, another rescued after glider crashes off the Outer Banks
A missing person was found dead after a glider crashed off the North Carolina coast, officials said. The “ultra-light glider” had two people on board when it experienced a malfunction and hit the ocean on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a town on the Outer Banks barrier islands.
Historic Bedford house hosting Paranormal Night for National Ghost Hunting Day
With a history dating back to 1836, the historic Federal/Greek Revival-style house called Avenel in the town of Bedford has long been a draw for history buffs and paranormal investigators and enthusiasts. This month, the sixth annual Paranormal Night will be hosted at Avenel. According to Irene Catlin, facility director...
Car plunges into N.C. lake, driver rescued by retired NYPD officer, authorities say
A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle that ended up in North Carolina's Lake Norman on Wednesday afternoon. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a news release that a call was received around 3:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle in the water at 643 Williamson Road. When crews arrived, they found the driver had been rescued by a passer-by, the retired officer.
Beshear creates advisory council to guide disaster responses
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a state hit by devastating tornadoes and flooding within a span of several months, a new and diverse advisory council will help guide responses to natural disasters and prepare communities for any future crisis, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. Beshear signed an executive...
Minnesota writer turned fascination with state revolutionary into a book
MINNEAPOLIS — Part biography, part memoir, "Not the Camilla We Knew" explores the life of a woman who joined Symbionese Liberation Army. Rachael Hanel was just a baby when the Symbionese Liberation Army was first in the news. The tiny group of California rebels kidnapped heiress Patricia Hearst, murdered school superintendent Marcus Foster, robbed a bank and then, in 1974, most of them died in a fiery confrontation with police.
Lawyer: Warning signs ignored in Oxford deaths
A lawyer representing families of victims of a Michigan high school shooting says some teachers and a counselor were aware of the suspect's troubling behavior months before the mass shooting last fall. Detroit attorney Ven Johnson told reporters Thursday that depositions taken in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools and some staff at Oxford High School reveal Ethan Crumbley had shown a proclivity toward guns, ammunition and violence at the start of the 2021-22 school year. "Were there signs beforehand? Answer: Yes. Were there signs in the days before? Only to people who were paying attention," Johnson said during a news conference. Crumbley is now 16. He faces trial next year as an adult on murder and other charges in the Nov. 30 shooting. The teenager appeared for a virtual review hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe. Prosecutors have said Crumbley used a semi-automatic handgun to open fire on other teenagers in the hallway at the school roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors accuse the couple of failing to keep the gun used in the shooting secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.
CASEY: ‘Election activists' bombard Virginia registrars with demands for information
Around the time of his swearing in earlier this year, newly installed Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made some news. He fired and replaced a number of employees who worked in the attorney general’s office. That’s typical of newly installed officeholders in the Old Dominion, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats. At their disposal are jobs they can award to supporters, and that happens.
WATCH NOW: Mega Millions $1 million winning ticket bought in Danville
Who's the millionaire? Virginia store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of big jackpot. Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
Mentors needed to help seniors get to college
A program helping thousands of high school seniors in Tennessee navigate the college preparation and admissions process is in need of volunteers. The tnAchieves mentoring program pairs volunteers with high school seniors in their community who have applied for the Tennessee Promise scholarship and provides support during their journey to furthering their education.
Veterans Expo to return in October
The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo will return this October following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. According to a press release from the office of Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion, the event will be held Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The event is open to any Southwest Virginia veteran and/or family member of a veteran.
Recovery Month shines spotlight on addiction treatment efforts
Day by day, week by week, and year by year, the opioid epidemic continues to ravage individuals, families, and communities across Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. In 2020, 3,032 Tennesseans and 1,478 Virginians died of a drug overdose, with fentanyl as the common denominator in more than half of all fatal overdoses. Every day, this deadly trend plays out across the state, but there are proven solutions that inspire hope.
Your View | Model policies are disappointing
I am disappointed yet not surprised at our governor’s “2022 Model Policies On The Privacy, Dignity And Respect For All Students And Parents In Virginia Public Schools.”. The reported statement delivered by spokesman Macaulay Porter says, “It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students.” This is a staggering piece of hypocrisy as the policy does nothing but impose the governor’s ideologies on other people.
Worker wounded in Tennessee supermarket shooting sues Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — An employee of the Kroger supermarket chain who was wounded in a mass shooting at a Tennessee store a year ago has sued the company, claiming it failed to protect employees from the fired contractor who killed one person and hurt 14 others. Mariko Jenkins...
Who's the millionaire? Virginia store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket, just one number short of big jackpot
DANVILLE — Sunrise 6 store owner Brahim Ouaami had never sold a $1 million lottery ticket before at his business. But that has changed since someone bought a winning Mega Millions ticket that matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number at his store at 2120 Franklin Turnpike in Danville.
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. September 20, 2022. It wasn’t a question of whether, but when. As expected, the Atlantic Coast Conference is leaving Greensboro for Charlotte, and (as if this wound needed more salt) will receive incentives from the state for moving from one North Carolina city to another.
Suit challenges VDOE, Fairfax schools over Individuals with Disabilities Act
A class-action suit filed in Fairfax County on Wednesday challenges the state over the implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, asserting that hearing officers rarely side with parents who challenge school plans for how to educate their children. The federal law spells out early invention, special education and...
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 15, 2022. Editorial: Drivers should always be careful at deer crossings. We’re nearing the time of the year when drivers should exercise even more caution when they see a “deer crossing” sign. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says more than 200 Americans...
