A lawyer representing families of victims of a Michigan high school shooting says some teachers and a counselor were aware of the suspect's troubling behavior months before the mass shooting last fall. Detroit attorney Ven Johnson told reporters Thursday that depositions taken in a civil lawsuit against Oxford Community Schools and some staff at Oxford High School reveal Ethan Crumbley had shown a proclivity toward guns, ammunition and violence at the start of the 2021-22 school year. "Were there signs beforehand? Answer: Yes. Were there signs in the days before? Only to people who were paying attention," Johnson said during a news conference. Crumbley is now 16. He faces trial next year as an adult on murder and other charges in the Nov. 30 shooting. The teenager appeared for a virtual review hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwamé Rowe. Prosecutors have said Crumbley used a semi-automatic handgun to open fire on other teenagers in the hallway at the school roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit. The four students who were killed were 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and have pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors accuse the couple of failing to keep the gun used in the shooting secure at home and failing to reasonably care for their son when he showed signs of mental distress.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 HOURS AGO